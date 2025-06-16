Our Steak And Cheese Torta Recipe Is Perfectly Hearty

We have Mexico to thank for some of our most beloved late-night foods, such as tacos, burritos, tamales, and elote. Considered street food, the heavily-spiced, corn-based handhelds were originally a fusion of influence from Aztecs, Mayans, and the Spanish settlers, who shared the food street-side in vendor markets. One of the most famous street foods is the torta, a sandwich known for its generous quantity of fillings and uniquely crispy bread.

If a torta bread vaguely reminds you of a French baguette, you'd be on the right track. Likely inspired by French breads brought to the country during the 1860 French occupation of Mexico, telera rolls are crispy on the outside with an airy, chewy inside, much like their French counterpart. The bread and its use in tortas became distinctly Mexican over time, spreading through Mexico City as a delicious, quick meal sometimes pressed onto a warm griddle. Like tacos, tortas are very customizable, and you can even make tortas using leftover steak at home — but it's just as easy to make a batch of fresh Mexican steak and cheese tortas using this recipe by developer Michelle McGlinn, which features seared carne asada, melty Oaxaca cheese, and mouth-watering garlicky cilantro crema. Ready in less than an hour, this torta recipe is the perfect way to switch up your regular Tuesday taco night.