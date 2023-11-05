Taco Al Pastor-Style Pork Chili Recipe

When we think of chili, we tend to think of crumbled beef, kidney beans, and lots of diced tomatoes. Unlike a soup, chili is thick, with more meat and beans than broth. And while chili is technically a stew, it falls into its own category, typically made up of diced vegetables and beans rather than large chunks of meat and potato. If you are partial to white chicken chilis with long shreds of flavorful chicken and creamy broth, then this pork chili is perfect for you.

Unlike ground beef and turkey varieties, this chili features juicy pulled pork and a thick and creamy broth made with guajillo chiles and masa. It's not your typical chili, and we consider that a good thing. The best part? It has all the flavor of a taco al pastor, cooked in bright pineapple juice, flavorful Sazón, and smoky guajillo chiles. This recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is easy to put together and brings something different to your collection of winter chilis — or taco night, depending on how you look at it.