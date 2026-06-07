The Pasta Sauce Brand People Love For The Atlas Mason Jar It's Packed In

Jarred tomato sauces are certainly not scarce, and with so many choices to pick from, it's not easy for any pasta sauce brand to stand out. Classico, however, does. Not so much because of its sauce (although it does come highly rated by those who have tried it), but because of the jars the sauce is sold in. Yup, customers love the brand's Atlas Mason jars, finding them a useful item to repurpose in their own kitchens.

If the name Atlas Mason sounds familiar, you might be thinking of the Hazel-Atlas mason jars that were popular in the early to mid-20th century. The company went out of business in the '60s, though, so these are not the same. Hazel-Atlas mason jars remain beloved vintage collectibles to this day, and they're a valuable thrift store find. Classico jars, however, are made by a different company with a similar name.

Despite not being vintage collectibles, Classico's pasta sauce jars are still very useful. At 24 ounces, they're in the medium-sized range, great for storing dried goods, making overnight oats or meal-prepped noodle soup, and even being repurposed into a beautiful centerpiece using plastic spoons and spray paint.