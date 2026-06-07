The Pasta Sauce Brand People Love For The Atlas Mason Jar It's Packed In
Jarred tomato sauces are certainly not scarce, and with so many choices to pick from, it's not easy for any pasta sauce brand to stand out. Classico, however, does. Not so much because of its sauce (although it does come highly rated by those who have tried it), but because of the jars the sauce is sold in. Yup, customers love the brand's Atlas Mason jars, finding them a useful item to repurpose in their own kitchens.
If the name Atlas Mason sounds familiar, you might be thinking of the Hazel-Atlas mason jars that were popular in the early to mid-20th century. The company went out of business in the '60s, though, so these are not the same. Hazel-Atlas mason jars remain beloved vintage collectibles to this day, and they're a valuable thrift store find. Classico jars, however, are made by a different company with a similar name.
Despite not being vintage collectibles, Classico's pasta sauce jars are still very useful. At 24 ounces, they're in the medium-sized range, great for storing dried goods, making overnight oats or meal-prepped noodle soup, and even being repurposed into a beautiful centerpiece using plastic spoons and spray paint.
Classico's Atlas Mason jars cannot be used for canning — here's why
Mason jars are a common pick for canning, so it's natural for people to wonder whether they can reuse Classico's pasta sauce jars for this purpose. Unfortunately, the brand's jars are the type of mason jars you should never, ever use for canning. This was specifically confirmed by Classico itself, according to a Reddit poster who reached out to the company. The brand reportedly stated the jars are custom-made for its sauces and are therefore "not as dense as a regular canning jar so as to make them lighter in weight to help conserve on fuel for transportation." There's a high risk that the thin jars will break in a canning attempt, effectively ruining the entire batch of precious goods.
This limitation is not exclusive to Classico and generally applies to all commercial jars. They are simply not made to withstand the temperatures of canning nor to be properly resealed once the original lid has been removed. Even if you did successfully can something in these jars, there's no guarantee the lid would stay sealed long-term. Speaking of lids, Classico's jars used to be compatible with standard mason jar lids, perhaps unintentionally incentivizing people to reuse them for canning, which a few have admitted to doing. Sometime in 2025, the jars were redesigned to no longer fit those lids, making some customers upset — but from a safety perspective, it might be for the best.