Turn An Old Mason Jar Into A Beautiful Centerpiece Using Plastic Spoons And Spray Paint
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If the arrival of spring and summer have you dreaming of hosting outdoor dinner parties, you're likely thinking about decor that can effortlessly transition between seasons. How can you elevate your entertaining game with statement pieces, ones that bring charm even to casual weekday meals and feel glam enough for formal occasions? Checking every box may sound expensive, but it can be pretty inexpensive if you consider this fun craft and look to your extra Mason jars for genius DIY inspiration.
We love finding creative ways to repurpose kitchen items — it's eco-friendly, affordable, and encourages creativity — and there's one particular look no one will believe you didn't splash out big bucks for. Here's the full scoop. Grab your Mason jar (make sure it's cleaned) and a whole bunch of plastic spoons. Cut the handles off of the spoons a few at a time to avoid potential waste. Be sure to hold the handles away from you and consider wearing goggles, so no rogue plastic pieces come near your face.
Then, use a hot glue gun or something even stronger like this LMQ Super Glue. Stick the spoon heads in alternating rows around the jar until it looks like a pineapple, artichoke, or gorgeously layered plant. In a well-ventilated space on a covered surface (and wearing gloves and ideally a mask for fumes), paint the jar any color.
How to decorate and use this DIY decor
Metallic paint colors are a popular choice for this craft because then you have a timeless, elegant vase in either silver or gold. However, the possibilities are endless, and you can always match your dining area or even a theme or season. When choosing a hue, you want to think about what you may put inside this jazzed-up jar. Perhaps you'll fill it with fresh, dried, or preserved flowers or greenery — this is where color coordination can factor in. Gold is striking for the holidays, especially if paired with poinsettias, while green is perfect for summer alongside a few tropical flowers. You could even pop in a succulent.
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Turn Plastic Spoons Into a Stunning DIY Vase ✨🌿 #UpcycleDIY #CreativeCraft #HomeDecorIdeas #HandmadeDecor #EcoDIY ⸻ Materials • Jar • Plastic spoons • Hot glue gun 🔥 • Spray paint 🎨 • Dried flowers 🌾
If you can find one tall and wide enough, a candle may also prove to be a brilliant jar filler. Really, you can get as creative as you want. Think feathers, especially mixed with flowers, and weave in ribbons or strands of pearls. Because this craft is relatively quick, easy, and cheap, you can also make several of these spoon-covered jars and then use them to really up your service spread. Fill them with utensils or napkins for folks to grab at a buffet, straws, or skewers and garnishes at a DIY cocktail station. This repurposed or thrifted find will really upgrade your outdoor dinner parties — just imagine a spread with one as your centerpiece or multiples arranged with tea lights and flowers.