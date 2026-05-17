Turn An Old Mason Jar Into A Beautiful Centerpiece Using Plastic Spoons And Spray Paint

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If the arrival of spring and summer have you dreaming of hosting outdoor dinner parties, you're likely thinking about decor that can effortlessly transition between seasons. How can you elevate your entertaining game with statement pieces, ones that bring charm even to casual weekday meals and feel glam enough for formal occasions? Checking every box may sound expensive, but it can be pretty inexpensive if you consider this fun craft and look to your extra Mason jars for genius DIY inspiration.

We love finding creative ways to repurpose kitchen items — it's eco-friendly, affordable, and encourages creativity — and there's one particular look no one will believe you didn't splash out big bucks for. Here's the full scoop. Grab your Mason jar (make sure it's cleaned) and a whole bunch of plastic spoons. Cut the handles off of the spoons a few at a time to avoid potential waste. Be sure to hold the handles away from you and consider wearing goggles, so no rogue plastic pieces come near your face.

Then, use a hot glue gun or something even stronger like this LMQ Super Glue. Stick the spoon heads in alternating rows around the jar until it looks like a pineapple, artichoke, or gorgeously layered plant. In a well-ventilated space on a covered surface (and wearing gloves and ideally a mask for fumes), paint the jar any color.