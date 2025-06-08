10 Creative Ways To Upcycle Kitchenware

When you think of kitchen waste, you likely think of food. According to RTS, in America alone, around 120 billion pounds of food heads to landfills every year. While it's true that food waste is a major issue in the U.S. and around the world, food isn't the only waste to come out of the kitchen. Kitchenware, like baking tins, saucepans, and broken crockery, often gets thrown away, too. In the U.K., data gathered by the EPA in 2023 found that nearly 30% of consumers throw homeware items into the trash instead of finding another use for them.

Sending things to the landfill unnecessarily has a cascading effect on the environment. Landfills are a major source of emissions like methane and carbon dioxide, and they also disrupt wildlife and leach toxins into the soil. It might seem like a small action, but if every household in the U.S. could repurpose simple items like bakeware and saucepans, a ton of items would be kept out of landfills.

The good news? Repurposing and upcycling kitchenware can be fun and rewarding, too. In fact, in many cases, it can actually support the environment. Upcycled kitchenware can also offer practical solutions to storage and organization problems. Feeling inspired? Read on to find new ways to repurpose your old kitchenware, from upcycled terrariums to mug candles.