The Knife Block Storing Tip That Will Keep Your Blades Sharp

Take care of your kitchen tools and they will take care of you, this is especially true when it comes to the knives in your knife block. If you have a classic wooden block that neatly organizes on your countertop and keeps your knives ready to use at a moment's notice, you want to make certain you are storing them with the blade pointing up and not down. The reasoning behind this is sound. If your knives are resting with the sharp edge down, it will dull much quicker as it slides into the block. It's a simple step to keep your knives ready to slice and dice whenever you need them. A block with horizontal slots is better for your blades, too. Just ensure to put them in so that the blade doesn't rub along the wood.

The knives in a knife set generally include storage slots for seven common knives, including a paring knife, steak knives, a serrated bread knife, and a chef's knife. Additionally, a good block may have a designated spot for a sharpening rod, a meat cleaver, and kitchen shears. Sometimes these brilliant blocks even include a built-in sharpener so you can sharpen your knives regularly, particularly any time you notice they are not cutting and performing as smoothly as they initially did.