The Knife Block Storing Tip That Will Keep Your Blades Sharp
Take care of your kitchen tools and they will take care of you, this is especially true when it comes to the knives in your knife block. If you have a classic wooden block that neatly organizes on your countertop and keeps your knives ready to use at a moment's notice, you want to make certain you are storing them with the blade pointing up and not down. The reasoning behind this is sound. If your knives are resting with the sharp edge down, it will dull much quicker as it slides into the block. It's a simple step to keep your knives ready to slice and dice whenever you need them. A block with horizontal slots is better for your blades, too. Just ensure to put them in so that the blade doesn't rub along the wood.
The knives in a knife set generally include storage slots for seven common knives, including a paring knife, steak knives, a serrated bread knife, and a chef's knife. Additionally, a good block may have a designated spot for a sharpening rod, a meat cleaver, and kitchen shears. Sometimes these brilliant blocks even include a built-in sharpener so you can sharpen your knives regularly, particularly any time you notice they are not cutting and performing as smoothly as they initially did.
Keep your knife block clean
Knife blocks are definitely convenient and help to avoid damage that can happen to both these essential tools and your hands when stored in a drawer. But in addition to storing your knives properly, it's also important to keep the block clean. They need a little TLC on a monthly basis to avoid dirt and bacteria getting into those slots and on your knives.
The good news is cleaning your knife block is relatively easy. Simply remove all of the sharp objects, shake the block over the sink to get rid of any crumbs, and wash it with soap and water. However, don't place your knives back into the block until it is completely dry or you risk rust stains on your knives as well as creating a breeding ground for the very bacteria you were trying to get rid of. When it comes to kitchenware, your knives are mission-critical for so many cooking and baking tasks so make certain you practice both storage and cleaning maintenance on your block and they will last much longer.