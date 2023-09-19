The 8 Best Kitchen Knife Sets You'll Want To Keep On Your Counter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A chef's most important tool in the kitchen is their trusty knife. When you're building up your kitchen at home, there are certain cornerstone items that you should invest some serious consideration into. A sturdy set of pans, a good cutting board, and a set of knives you can be proud of are the bare minimum you need to make any kitchen usable.

Most professional chefs will tell you that if you spend money on a decent set of knives, the last thing you want to do is put them into a drawer. Banging around with other utensils shortens the life span of a knife's edge meaning that you have to break out the sharpener more often. It's also dangerous to have uncovered blades loose in a drawer. A countertop knife block or holder of some kind is the best way to store your blades, so we have compiled a list of knife sets that aren't just durable, they're also eye-catching and will elevate your whole kitchen just by being on display.