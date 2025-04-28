14 Creative Ways To Repurpose A Colander In And Around Your Home

If you want to make a cement planter and are looking for a mold to use, a plastic colander might be the perfect solution. It's the right shape for a planter, and the holes or vertical lines can make interesting designs for the cement piece. There's a little prep required to get started. Start by taping over the holes on the exterior before you add the cement to prevent the wet cement from oozing out.

Mix the cement with water until it reaches a pancake batter consistency. Add cement coloring pigment to the water if you want it a specific color, and if you want the interior to be another color than the exterior, make two different colored batches of cement. To lay the exterior cement, smear it on the inside of your strainer with gloved hands, thoroughly filling the holes before you add more liquid concrete inside. Ultimately, you want a layer that's about two to three inches thick.

Then, fill up the inside of the colander halfway with the cement you created for the interior. You'll have to add a small plastic bowl and press down into the filling to create the cavity of the planter; it should be big enough to hold the soil and plant. Afterward, fill the rest of the colander around the bowl with wet cement. Be sure to smooth the top and clean the sides to help avoid cracking as it dries. After it's dried for a few hours, remove the plastic bowl, the tape, and the external colander. Then, it's ready to put dirt and your plant inside.