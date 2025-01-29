13 Kitchen Tools You Never Need To Buy New

If there's anything we relish more than receiving a compliment on kitchenware and decor, it's being able to respond with "Thanks, it's from Goodwill." The gratification we get from a little good-natured boasting about economic savviness surpasses the money saved from shopping second-hand, and the thrill of the chase for a specific item supersedes the mindless, seemingly endless scrolling we fall into otherwise.

Don't get us wrong, our kitchen is a thoughtful curation of items from small shops and thrifted, vintage staples picked up from Goodwill, garage sales, and Facebook Marketplace. As we build our kitchen, the more we can see how certain gadgets do not need to be bought new. With a little patience, planning, and pursuit, you too can find a shortlist of kitchen tools secondhand. That way, you can spend the extra cash on those fancy steak knives you have your eye on or the Vitamix you want to bring home in time for smoothie season. Here is a list of the items you should never purchase new — especially if you're willing to rummage through a couple of secondhand spots for them.