9 Tips For Decanting Wine, According To A Sommelier

Nothing beats a bottle of wine with dinner. But you want your wine to have the best possible flavor and scent, especially if it's a vintage red wine. In order for that to happen, you should aerate it. We all know the trick of letting a bottle of red sit on the counter and breathe before serving it, but if you really want that wine to shine, the best thing to do is pour it into a decanter. Because a decanter has a wider mouth than a bottle, you'll get a lot more oxygen into the wine. That oxygen mellows out the sharp tannins and harsh acidity in younger vintages while allowing the flavors to bloom in older bottles.

Even though you could just dump the wine straight into the decanter, we figured someone who has studied wine and serves it for a living would probably have some great pointers. Luckily Peggy Kearns Dean, DipWSET, a sommelier at Pacific Standard Prime in Redondo Beach, and Cheryl Lassen from Mastro's in Beverly Hills, were nice enough to sit down with us and give their recommendations on how to get the most out of your decanter and the wine in it.