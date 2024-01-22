The Coffee Filter Hack To Use On Wine With A Lot Of Sediment

If you've ever taken a swig of wine and been welcomed to a mouthful of gritty little pieces of what feels like sand, you know how unpleasant wine sediment can be. It isn't bad for you, but you aren't really drinking wine for the health benefits. No, wine is for pleasure and all these little crystals are getting in the way.

In the old days, people would pull the bottle of wine off the cellar rack a week before they planned on opening it to allow the sediment to sink to the bottom. They would carefully pour it so as not to disrupt that bottom layer, which they would leave in the bottle unpoured. This still works if you plan ahead but won't help you if you're a spontaneous drinker. It also comes with the unfortunate loss of the wine left in the bottle.

Thankfully there's another way. Coffee filters are designed to hold finely ground coffee while allowing the water to pass through which is exactly what we're trying to do with our wine — catch the fine sediment while letting the wine come through. You'll ideally want to use a thick, unbleached coffee filter to avoid altering the taste. Run some water over the filter before using it if you want to go the extra mile. If you have a decanter, feel free to pour the entire bottle through at once. Alternatively, you can hold the coffee filter over the wine glass and only pour what you need.