What To Do If Small Pieces Of Cork End Up In Your Wine Bottle

The unthinkable has just happened. After years spent waiting, you finally opened up that bottle of aged Barolo, only to have the cork break, crumbling into dozens of tiny fragments that now swirl rhythmically around the wine bottle. First things first, resist the urge to panic. The wine is still safe to drink — a crumbled stopper doesn't mean a wine has been corked, and in all likelihood, the wine is more than salvageable. All you need is the help of a few simple tools and techniques to turn the situation around.

While bits of cork won't impact flavor, they are an eyesore that can detract from the tasting experience. Evidently, removing these pieces is a must. That said, the easiest way to go about removing any cork is to filter them out with some sort of strainer as you pour the contents of the bottle into a decanter or glass. Although a stainless steel mesh strainer is least likely to affect flavor, this works best for larger chunks of cork, whereas a cheesecloth or coffee filter (preferably draped over a funnel) will be more effective at catching smaller fragments.

If the thought of balancing a strainer as you pour seems a touch too complicated, there's another solution. Consider investing in a specialized spout that catches pesky cork pieces so the only thing you have to do is pour and sip without worry.