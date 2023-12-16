Easily Clean Your Wine Decanter With A Pinch Of Salt And Crushed Ice

Wine decanters are functional and elegant, aerating and purifying your wine with their graceful shape. But their long, thin necks can make them difficult to clean. Before you throw your hands in the air and set it in the dishwasher, try using salt and crushed ice to clean it instead. You'll want to use this cleaning trick before the wine has had a chance to harden onto the surface of the decanter, so don't let it sit for too long.

This cleaning method is super easy. Drop a handful of crushed ice into the decanter along with a dash of salt and swirl it around. The salt and ice are going to work away at the wine that's holding onto the glass, leaving you with a fresh decanter that's ready to use again. When you're satisfied that all the wine has been scrubbed off, dump the ice out and rinse the decanter with water before allowing it to air dry.

The great thing about this trick is that you don't need to awkwardly stuff something down the decanter's neck and try to scrub away the wine stains with a long spoon or something equally unwieldy. The crushed ice and the salt are abrasive enough that they're going to be able to handle the work for you without being so rough that they damage your nice glassware.