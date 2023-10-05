Why You Should Always Be Pouring Your Beer And Wine Into A Glass

We've probably all experienced the sensation of taking a sip of our favorite beer on tap at a bar and thinking, "Why does this taste so much better?" At home cans and bottles are a common method of beer consumption, and while most of us aren't swinging wine straight from the bottle, merlots and chardonnays are increasingly available in can form as well. It doesn't require much effort to pour them out into a glass, but why even bother when you have a container ready to drink from? Well, it turns out you might be missing out on the full flavor your drink has to offer if you aren't pouring it into a glass, and we reached out to Mandy Naglich, a food journalist and Advanced Cicerone, and author of "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering and Savoring Life," to find out why.

Naglich told us that while the shape of your drinkware isn't that important, pouring your drink into a glass is still essential because "drinking straight from a bottle or a can blocks almost all the aroma." She added, "Aroma is responsible for up to 80 percent of what we taste," so when you don't pour your drink out, "you're missing out on a lot!"