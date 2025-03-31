13 Pro Tips To Make Your Kitchen Look Bougie On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us have big dreams for our ideal kitchen. However, most of us also don't have the budget to go all out on a complete kitchen renovation project, which can quickly slash those dreams of a modern, bougie kitchen. However, there's no need to let those dreams go up in smoke so quickly. With some creativity, a bit of effort, and a clear vision, you just might be able to pull off that bougie look — while staying within a more realistic budget.

We reached out to three experts to help us learn some hacks that will make it possible to give a kitchen a luxurious and expensive look without spending a ton of money. Ana Cvetkovic is an interior designer and home stager at Rowhome Design, Sarah Bronstein is an interior designer and real estate broker at Sukkha Interior Design, and Eryn Donaldson is a professional organizer and the founder of The Model Home. Read on to learn about their best tips and tricks for updating kitchen cabinets, window treatments, and organizational and design elements to give your space an instant upgrade.