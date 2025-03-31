13 Pro Tips To Make Your Kitchen Look Bougie On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most of us have big dreams for our ideal kitchen. However, most of us also don't have the budget to go all out on a complete kitchen renovation project, which can quickly slash those dreams of a modern, bougie kitchen. However, there's no need to let those dreams go up in smoke so quickly. With some creativity, a bit of effort, and a clear vision, you just might be able to pull off that bougie look — while staying within a more realistic budget.
We reached out to three experts to help us learn some hacks that will make it possible to give a kitchen a luxurious and expensive look without spending a ton of money. Ana Cvetkovic is an interior designer and home stager at Rowhome Design, Sarah Bronstein is an interior designer and real estate broker at Sukkha Interior Design, and Eryn Donaldson is a professional organizer and the founder of The Model Home. Read on to learn about their best tips and tricks for updating kitchen cabinets, window treatments, and organizational and design elements to give your space an instant upgrade.
Declutter your kitchen to improve the visual flow and overall aesthetics
The first step to achieving that bougie look in your kitchen is decluttering the space. "Clutter makes a kitchen feel smaller, chaotic, and less intentional. Even high-end finishes can be overshadowed by overcrowded countertops, an overstuffed pantry, or disorganized cabinets," explains Eryn Donaldson. Conversely, when you take time to declutter your space, Donaldson explains that it "creates a sense of order and intentionality, making the space feel more refined. When surfaces are clear, there's room for small styling touches, like a well-placed vase, a decorative tray, or a curated coffee station, that add to the overall aesthetic without making it feel messy."
Implementing some kitchen organization hacks can also help make mealtime a breeze. You'll be able to more easily find the specific items that you need to prepare breakfast, lunch, or dinner instead of searching on a cluttered countertop or digging through a messy drawer. Decluttering your kitchen will take some time, but it will be worth the effort on your part. Work through one section at a time, emptying cabinets, drawers, and the pantry. Get rid of anything you don't use to make sure that you'll have ample space to keep what you really want and need. Once you've cleared out what you won't use, return items where they belong. Avoid leaving much on the counters to prevent them from instantly looking cluttered again.
Replace upper cabinets with open shelving
If you look at pictures of high-end kitchens, you may notice one thing that many of them have in common: open shelving. So, when you're looking to give your kitchen an upgrade, swapping out some of your upper cabinets for open shelving is one option to try. If you want to make your kitchen look bigger, open shelving can be an especially good option. According to Sarah Bronstein, "In smaller kitchens, this can help open up the space." Depending on your DIY comfort levels, you can probably remove your old cabinets and install open shelves yourself. If you're not comfortable using a level or a power drill, however, you can always reach out to a handyman for some help with this task.
Installing the open shelves is only half the job. If you want them to enhance the look of your kitchen, you have to be very purposeful when styling them. "To make it feel high-end, stick to a cohesive color palette, display neatly stacked white or neutral dishes, and incorporate materials like wood, ceramic, and glass. Avoid overcrowding or placing mismatched, everyday items on display — cluttered shelves can make the kitchen look messy rather than elegant," shares Eryn Donaldson. Instead, consider storing your best dinnerware on open shelves.
Replace old lights with more stylish alternatives
The light fixtures in your kitchen do more than just illuminate the space. They are also an integral part of the design — both the fixtures themselves and the type of light they produce. For example, old overhead fluorescent light fixtures are not only outdated. The light they produce won't help create a cheery and welcoming space. Instead, it can make it look overly harsh and uninviting. Ana Cvetkovic offers a relatively simple solution. She says, "Upgrading your lighting is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to make your kitchen look more luxurious. Swap out the lights that came with your home with dramatic pendant lights or a chandelier."
As you plan new light fixtures for your kitchen, consider a layered approach. Instead of relying solely on overhead or ambient lighting, you'll also want to add task lighting and accent lighting. Task lighting will provide better illumination for chopping vegetables, washing dishes, and performing other key tasks. Accent lighting will add that welcoming touch that you'd expect to find in a high-end kitchen, encouraging guests to sit down and chat.
Install under-cabinet lighting
As mentioned above, laying the lighting in your kitchen can help you achieve that bougie look. Instead of relying solely on that overhead light, Eryn Donaldson recommends "Add[ing] under-cabinet lighting to create a warm, high-end ambiance." When used correctly, under-cabinet lighting can function as accent lighting, drawing attention to any design elements that you have displayed on your countertops. It can also help set the mood for the space, especially when you are able to dim the lights to give the kitchen a more welcoming feel.
Under-cabinet lighting will deliver additional benefits to your space as well. It can also serve as task lighting when you're cutting onions for sizzling fajitas or cooking chicken for meal prep. However, when used for task lighting, you'll want brighter lighting. As you're shopping, consider choosing LED strip lighting that allows you to adjust the brightness (or even color temperature) to match a specific need, such as the DiDiSky Stick-On Under Cabinet Lighting.
Give your backsplash a budget-friendly bougie upgrade
If your backsplash is drab and dull — or you don't even have a backsplash — it certainly isn't contributing to that high-end look you desire. A new tile backsplash is expensive and might not be in the budget. Fortunately, expensive tile isn't the only way to go. "Peel-and-stick tiles are great for updating your kitchen's backsplash on a budget," shares Ana Cvetkovic. You'll find a variety of color and design options, helping you achieve practically any desired look. For example, you can create a high-end marble look with these Auliget Faux Stone Peel and Stick Tiles or go for something more unique with these Main Street Teal and Silver Wall Paper Tiles. If you are a renter, Cvetkovic shares a word of caution to consider before applying peel-and-stick tiles. "Only use peel-and-stick tiles over existing tiles. If you're placing them on drywall, you likely won't get your security deposit back when you try to remove them," she says.
If you don't like the idea of peel-and-stick tiles, Cvetkovic has another budget-friendly idea that can help you give your backsplash an upscale look. "Another chic-yet-affordable option is using contact paper or wallpaper in place of tile backsplash. You can get contact paper that looks like marble to achieve the bougie look of this stone without the steep price tag or maintenance," she says.
Apply a fresh coat of paint to the cabinets
The cabinets in a high-end kitchen are certainly one of the stand-out features of the space. Just because you can upgrade to new solid wood cabinets, it doesn't mean that you can do something to give your existing cabinets a refresh. "My favorite budget-friendly thing to do to update cabinets is [to] paint them," says Sarah Bronstein. Ana Cvetkovic also recommends applying a fresh coat of paint for an impactful, yet budget-friendly upgrade. "White cabinets were all the rage for a while, but now color is having a moment in the kitchen. Choose a color that makes your heart sing," she says.
Painting cabinets is a DIY project that you should be able to do on your own. For the cleanest results, remove the cabinet doors before painting them. Cvetkovic also notes, "You may need to sand your cabinet fronts before painting." Before you put the doors back on, you could also consider swapping out the old hinges for some new, soft-close ones.
Swap out old cabinet knobs and pulls for modern alternatives
If it has been several years since your kitchen has been updated, chances are the cabinet knobs and pulls are well past their prime. Fortunately, as Ana Cvetkovic says, "Replacing the knobs and pulls on your kitchen cabinets is one of the most affordable and effective ways to upgrade your kitchen. Etsy, Anthropologie, and HomeGoods are treasure troves for unique hardware that fits any style and any budget."
While you can always fill in extra holes from your old hardware, Cvetkovic shares a few tips to keep things as simple as possible. "Look for hardware that will fit the existing holes in your cabinets for the easiest glow-up. If you're replacing a drawer pull that has two screws, measure the distance between the screws to find a new pull that will seamlessly replace the old one," she says.
Apply a chic and luxurious color to the walls
As you're considering the overall look and feel of your kitchen — or what you desire that look and feel to be — you shouldn't overlook the walls. According to Ana Cvetkovic, "Wall color usually plays second fiddle to cabinet color in kitchens." However, she does acknowledge the impact that certain colors can have on the room. "You can create a luxurious look by painting your kitchen walls a dark, moody color, like navy, burgundy, or olive green," Cvetkovic explains.
Feeling especially moody? Then, consider Cvetkovic's idea. "For even more drama, color drench your kitchen by painting the cabinets and walls the same color." If you're not familiar with color drenching, it is a trend that involves painting much of the room the same color. So, as Cvetkovic shared, you could paint the walls and the cabinets the same color and then add a few accent pieces or pops of color with the artwork and other decor items you incorporate.
Give the window treatments an upgrade
"Window treatments are really important and often overlooked," shares Sarah Bronstein. Avoid making the mistake of forgetting about your window treatments — or lack thereof — as you're working to make your kitchen look bougie. "Typically, in kitchens, I like to go for a pull-down shade that brings some texture to the space but doesn't cover the window/natural light when it's up or risk splashes or stains like curtains. I love a linen weave or a more earthy woven bamboo-style shade," recommends Bronstein.
Of course, the window treatment you choose is completely up to you. Consider your personal preferences as well as the other colors and finishes in the room to help you decide. For a little extra, you could even consider installing motorized shades, such as these Motorized Roller Blinds from Allesin.
Use the countertops to style the space
While there are plenty of things you might want to add to your kitchen to give it a bougie feel, less can be more sometimes. The countertops, in particular, are one part of the space where you don't want to go overboard. Beyond not leaving the cluttered with dirty dishes, paperwork, or other random artifacts, Eryn Donaldson also cautions against leaving too much out. "Keep countertops minimal with a few intentional styling pieces, like a wooden cutting board, a statement vase, or a marble tray," she recommends.
This might mean that you need to find a new home for some items that have lived on your countertops, such as a coffee maker, an air fryer, salt and pepper shakers, or a utensil holder. Consider storing these regularly used items in one of the cabinets directly above or below the part of the counter where you typically use them. This way, they'll be out of sight but easily accessible when you need to make that morning cup of coffee or stir ingredients on the stovetop.
Go for a layered look with different textures and materials
Bougie and bland are two very different words. So, if your kitchen is bland, boring, or monotonous, it is going to be impossible to attain that upscale and expensive look that you desire. Eryn Donaldson offers some helpful advice. She says, "Incorporate layered textures — mixing wood, metal, and stone adds depth and a curated feel."
There are many ways that you can achieve such a look — and several of them don't involve spending much at all. Earlier, we mentioned swapping out your cabinet pulls. Well, when choosing new ones, you can look for ones that offer a contrasting finish to some of the other surfaces in the space. For example, if you have a brushed nickel faucet, opt for brushed gold or matte black cabinet pulls. Another budget-friendly way to incorporate varying textures and materials into your kitchen is to consider the accessories you choose to highlight. Consider the color and finish of your cabinet, and choose a few contrasting pieces to leave out on the countertop, including cutting boards, tea kettles, or trivets. You could even be purposeful when choosing dish towels for the space.
Use organizers to your advantage
While you might view the organization and design of your kitchen as two unrelated things, they are more related than you might think. There are several kitchen organization mistakes that you need to stop making, and Eryn Donaldson explains how using organizers can help you avoid some of these errors. She says, "Organizers help create a streamlined, cohesive look while keeping everything functional. Choosing the right organizers can make a kitchen look effortlessly chic."
One kitchen area that Donaldson says can benefit from the right organizers is the pantry. "Matching bins, clear containers, and tiered shelving help create a uniform, upscale feel." It can pay to use clear containers for your pantry storage — not only will everything look neat and tidy, but you'll also be able to easily assess what you have to make sure you use it up before it goes bad. You open your kitchen cabinets all the time. Do you really want to be greeted with a jumbled mess or feel embarrassed if you have guests over? If not, take Donaldson's advice. She shares, "Pull-out shelves, dividers, and turntables keep storage neat while maximizing space. Organized interiors prevent overcrowding and improve accessibility."
Finally, don't overlook the refrigerator. You also open it multiple times a day. Wouldn't it be nice to be greeted with a clean, organized, and graceful interior every time you open the door? "Clear bins and glass containers make food storage visually appealing while maintaining order. They also create a high-end grocery store aesthetic," explains Donaldson.
Consider some purposefully placed artwork
In some cases, you may also want to consider adding some artwork to the walls or shelves in your kitchen to give it that upgraded look that you're after. However, you'll want to carefully consider whether adding art to your kitchen will have the desired effect or whether it will just make the space look more cluttered or chaotic. Sarah Bronstein explains, "Not all kitchens are the right place to feature art, but if you have a dining or desk area with open wall space or want to feature small pieces on open shelving, those might be places to consider."
Adding art to your kitchen is another opportunity to contribute to that layered look highlighted above. Be purposeful and consider the colors and textures of any artwork you're considering adding to the space. Make sure that it will enhance the overall look of the space, not make it feel too crowded or busy.