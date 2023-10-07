Why You Should Store Your Best Dinnerware On Open Shelves

Most folks have an everyday set of dishware to use for rushed morning breakfasts or casual weeknight dinners, while, in all likelihood, their best plates are kept locked away for special occasions. If you can relate, allow us to make a game-changing suggestion: Rather than letting your best dinner set collect dust in a cupboard somewhere, you should store your favorite, fanciest collection on open shelving.

Whether you've inherited an antique China collection, received a beautiful dining set as a gift, or simply splurged on an expensive range of dinnerware to use for parties and holidays, there are quite a few benefits of keeping your most treasured pieces out in the open instead of hidden away in storage.

For one thing, you (and any household guests you may host) will actually be able to see and appreciate your items. Open shelves allow you to proudly display your dining collection, where it can also double as a decorative element that you can play up in the design of your space. For instance, if you've got a lovely, hand-painted ceramic China set, you can allow it to serve as the centerpiece of your room while adding colorful accents that complement your plates and bring the room together.