18 Baking Tools That You Should Always Buy Secondhand

As an avid home baker and a frequent thrift store shopper, I am happy to see that more and more people are turning to secondhand shops to fill their kitchen drawers, cabinets, and cupboards with pre-loved items. These shops, which include everything from Goodwill to independent thrift shops, can offer tons of fun gadgets, tools, and kitchen essentials — and all for a great price. Plus, you'll be curbing the energy, waste, and resources needed to make new versions of these items, which is something that we all can feel good about.

Frankly, there are just some kitchen tools that you never need to buy new, as ones that are just as good (or at least still functional) can be found at your local thrift stores. I've curated a list — based on what I use in the kitchen as a home baker as well as what is typically available in secondhand shops — of baking-related items that you're better off buying secondhand than new.