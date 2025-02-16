18 Baking Tools That You Should Always Buy Secondhand
As an avid home baker and a frequent thrift store shopper, I am happy to see that more and more people are turning to secondhand shops to fill their kitchen drawers, cabinets, and cupboards with pre-loved items. These shops, which include everything from Goodwill to independent thrift shops, can offer tons of fun gadgets, tools, and kitchen essentials — and all for a great price. Plus, you'll be curbing the energy, waste, and resources needed to make new versions of these items, which is something that we all can feel good about.
Frankly, there are just some kitchen tools that you never need to buy new, as ones that are just as good (or at least still functional) can be found at your local thrift stores. I've curated a list — based on what I use in the kitchen as a home baker as well as what is typically available in secondhand shops — of baking-related items that you're better off buying secondhand than new.
Pastry cutter
A pastry cutter, also called a dough cutter, is one of the tools that you need to have on hand. It's not one that you're going to use very often, but it will really come in handy when you have a lightbulb moment and say, "Oh wait! I know what I can use for this."
The pastry cutter in my kitchen sees a lot of use for making banana bread, as it's easy to slice through the fruit and takes less effort than a fork. I also use it to mix butter into pie crusts when I don't feel like taking out the food processor. Maybe if people understood the value of a good pastry cutter, they would stop dropping them off at secondhand stores. And while you can find it online on websites like Amazon, I find that it tends to be quite pricey for what it is, especially if you can't justify spending that much on an item you use infrequently.
Proofing baskets for bread
There was once a time in my life when I didn't see the utility of proofing baskets. You can just use a good enough mixing bowl and oil it well before popping your dough in to let it rise. But, if you're working with doughs that you are really hell-bent on keeping the round shape of, then a wide proofing basket, or a banneton, comes in handy.
You would think that these proofing baskets would be reasonably priced, but the truth is that you can expect to pay upwards of $30 for most that you'd feel proud to display on your countertop. Save a couple of bucks and look through the aisles at your local secondhand store to see if you can score one of them for much less. Then, you can decide if you're on team banneton or team mixing bowl.
Mixing bowls
I love my mixing bowls, and I would venture to say that I would never get rid of my trusty Pyrex. But someone, in fact, did abandon their perfectly sturdy glass mixing bowl at Goodwill, which is how I acquired the one I have now.
The main reason why I would recommend perusing the aisles of your local secondhand shop for this baking must-have is because you will find bowls in all shapes, sizes, and materials. There's nothing worse than needing to mix one or two ingredients for a recipe and being left with only a massive mixing bowl. And, when your recipe gets too big, you will appreciate having larger bowls on hand, too. I personally prefer lightweight aluminum mixing bowls and heavy ceramic or glass bowls because they have a longer life than plastic ones, which get stinky very quickly.
Pastry brushes
A pastry brush is another invaluable kitchen tool that you will forget to buy, then really need when it comes time to add an egg wash to your pie. There is no tool that can really replace this one, which is why I recommend having one on retainer, just in case.
A high-quality natural bristled pastry brush, which is my top choice as far as bristle materials go, will cost you upwards of $10 — which, for me, isn't something I feel I need to spend, considering I don't use it too frequently. But if you can find one at a secondhand shop that's still soft and comfortable to hold, you'll feel like you just won the lottery. If you're after longevity, you can also opt for a silicone-bristled brush; these tend to be easier to wash and keep clean than a natural bristled brush.
Dough scraper
If you find yourself baking a ton of bread, you'll find yourself relying on a bench or dough scraper quite often. While this might seem like a very, very simple kitchen tool, as it just is a metal sheet attached to a thick handle, finding one that is comfortable to hold and just the right weight is very important. When you buy one secondhand, you can test and feel out the weight for yourself before you fork over cash for one that you may not absolutely love.
You'd be surprised by how many bench scrapers end up sitting in the kitchen section of secondhand stores, likely because someone picked up a bread-making hobby and couldn't follow through with it. However, one man's discards is another man's treasure, as you can also use a sturdy bench scraper to remove stuck-on dough, cut pie crust, and more. It's truly a utilitarian kitchen tool and one that you don't need to spend an arm and a leg for.
Measuring tool set
While the kitchen scale is an invaluable baking tool, having a good set of measuring cups and spoons is essential, too. And there's nothing more painful than going to scoop a spice out of a jar and realizing that your ½ teaspoon decided to fly the coop.
If you have the time, you can leaf through the individual measuring tools at your local secondhand store and try to find the one that you're missing. It's less wasteful than buying a whole new set, and does anyone really care if they don't match? However, you can possibly also find whole sets of measuring tools that people purchased and never used, too. It's likely cheaper than buying a new set, and it cuts down on waste overall — a win-win in my book.
Unique cookie cutters
Using cookie cutters is an easy way to personalize a batch of gingerbread cookies or to create fun sugar cookies for a special occasion. If variety truly is the spice of your life, you'll want to take a trip down to your local secondhand shop and see what fun and creative cookie cutters you can find. There will be cookie cutters in all shapes and sizes, from the classic gingerbread man to stars, hearts, Christmas trees, and more. You could even pick out cookie cutters that you aren't entirely sure what the shape is of and make an evening out of baking cookies, cutting them, and guessing what their shape is supposed to be.
Chances are the cookie cutters at a secondhand shop are going to be in good shape because they aren't typically used as much as other kitchen tools. Buy a couple and have some fun experimenting in the kitchen — all for less than you would spend buying them online!
Cake pans
Can you ever really have too many cake pans? Just don't look into my cabinet and see my growing collection before you answer.
If you're the kind of person who bakes elaborate cakes, it's wise to stock up on cake pans ahead of time. I'm talking about different sizes, materials, and shapes because there's always a chance that your recipe is going to call for an 8-by-8 when you only have a 9-by-13.
As long as you line and grease your baking pans, you don't really have to worry about your used pan being 110% non-stick, either. And, if you accidentally use a metal utensil on your pan and leave a scratch, it's cheap and was bought secondhand — so who cares?
Madeleine pan
Madeleine pans are kitchen items that I loop into the same category as Bundt pans. You may only use them once a year, but there's not much you can use to replicate that same shape — which makes it, by proxy, a kitchen essential.
I have a theory that Madeleine pans are discarded at Goodwill and other secondhand stores because people try to make the sweets, realize it's a lot more work than they intended, and then never bake them again. As a result, you can find pretty nice and high-quality Madeleine pans at thrift stores that have not really seen too much damage (and for a great price). That being said, since these pans are not typically lined for baking, you'll want to avoid ones with any major scratches and dings, as they can be more prone to sticking than ones that are entirely non-stick.
Sheet pans
Like cake pans, no one will judge you if you buy just a couple more sheet pans than you truly need. They're a tool that sees utility both inside and outside of baking. If you find yourself making galettes, cookies, or anything that requires a flat surface, you're going to want to invest in a set of different-sized cookie sheets and rimmed baking pans. Some pans tend to be heavier than others, so getting to hold these pans in the store is the best way to find out if it's perfect for what you plan on using them for.
Besides being able to feel and test these pans in the store, I also like buying baking sheets secondhand because it's nice to have a lot of them on hand. It's so much easier to make a ton of cookies when you don't have to wait for the baking sheet to cool down before you slide the next batch into the oven.
Cake stands
While their name implies that they are really only good for one thing — cake — you can also use a sturdy cake stand to display anything that you're proud of. As a result, the stand itself should be well-constructed and attractive to look at.
You can find a beautiful, vintage cake stand at a secondhand store (or even a garage sale) for a fraction of what you would be paying for a new one. Of course, just be sure to inspect your stand for chips and give it a good handwash before you start thinking about what you want to put on it. Since its display surface may not receive regular use, it's likely that you'll find one in mint condition.
Whisks
Once you have a good whisk in your hands, you truly feel like you can do absolutely anything. Spatulas, scrapers, and the like often get the spotlight, leaving whisks waiting in the wings. But there's truly nothing that can replace the feeling and utility of a sturdy and well-made whisk, making it a kitchen must-have.
If you use a whisk only occasionally, like for mixing pancake batter once a month, you may not want to invest in something super expensive. And there's probably a cheap, passable option available at Goodwill for you. If you want something with a little more weight and perhaps an easy-to-clean silicone coating, you can probably find something you like secondhand, too. Check in the miscellaneous kitchen supplies bin at the store to select a whisk that feels good and fits what you plan on using it for.
Cooling racks
I bake frequently in large batches, so there has been a time or two when my whole kitchen countertop has been covered in cooling racks. They're an important tool that all bakers need, regardless of their skill level. Cooling racks can (and should) be used for many different recipes, including cakes, brownies, pies, and cookies.
Every time I visit the kitchen section of a secondhand shop, I always see if I can find a well-constructed, heavy-duty cooling rack. While you can buy a cheap set on Amazon, they will easily warp and contort to the point where they are unusable if they are flimsy. But, if you get something that's sturdy and well-made, then you will get far more years out of it.
Stand mixer
If you are the proud owner of a KitchenAid stand mixer (which I consider to be the best stand mixer brand out there, by far), it's entirely likely that you didn't fork out money for it. Perhaps you may have been given it as a gift or it was passed down to you from a family member. The latter won't be surprising as these machines are tanks and have very, very long lives.
As such, you may be able to find a stand mixer that still works at a secondhand shop. While I doubt people are going to be giving away their machines for pennies, you can likely find a stand mixer that is just as functional and still far cheaper than what you would buy new. Just make sure to ask an employee if you can plug the mixer in to test it before you bring it home, and check inside the box to see if it has any of the attachments you want.
Rolling pin
A rolling pin is just another one of those kitchen tools that you really have to feel out before you add it to your cart. It should feel easy to pick up, manipulate, and maneuver across a pie crust. Chances are that you can find a rolling pin fit to your standards at your local thrift shop — and for a much better deal than what you would be spending online.
There are tons of different rolling pin shapes and materials to choose from. If you're lucky (or just know where to look), you may get your hands on a marble pin. Or, stick with the classic wooden pin — handles or no handles. The world (err ... store) is your oyster.
Sifters
I can count — on one hand — the times that I have used a sifter in the kitchen. But, all the times that I've had to use it were very, very specific occasions where a sieve and a spoon would have been a lot to handle. With a sifter, all you need to do is add your dry ingredient to the vessel and squeeze the handle to evenly dispense it into or onto your surface of choice. You can even stir with one hand and sift with the other.
Sifters find their way into secondhand stores because they're occasional-use items — which is why you can get a great deal on them. They're really hard to beat up and break, too; just be sure that you test out the handle before you buy one to make sure it works.
Hand mixer
Do people still use electric beaters anymore? Well, I do — and it's one kitchen appliance that I don't think I can live without. While I will use my stand mixer for larger items, it's easy to blend and whisk together egg whites for meringues when you can just plop the electric or hand beater in and go to town. You don't have to work in a bowl that's specifically fit for your stand mixer.
An electric beater is a handy appliance to have, but many people upgrade to stand mixers or don't use them frequently enough to justify them taking up space in their cabinets. As a result, you may be able to find one that works, comes with both beaters, and is in, overall, good condition. It might look a little vintage in your kitchen, but as long as it works, it doesn't matter.
Pie weights
Pie weights are one kitchen item that is astronomically expensive. They're ceramic balls used to hold down pie dough for blind-baking — and you're paying upwards of $20 for them? It seems like a silly spend, especially when you may be able to find pie weights in the kitchen section of the secondhand store. Since these weights rarely touch the dough, as they're often used in tandem with a liner or parchment paper, you don't exactly have to worry about getting a dirty batch. And they're really only used for pie baking, so they don't get too much wear and tear.
If you're feeling conflicted about using perfectly edible dried beans as pie weights, secondhand ceramic ones may be a good alternative. They're likely in the kitchen section of the store, though you also may be able to find mislabeled ones in the kids or decor section since they sort of look like toys or marbles.