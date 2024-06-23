The Proper Way To Use Egg Wash

Egg washing is the not-so-secret technique that can make the difference between a perfectly golden brown, delicious pastry crust or dinner roll and a lighter, not as attractive finish. The proteins in egg brown when they're exposed to the heat of the oven, and the bright yellow yolk also adds depth to the finish. We all know that browning brings flavor to food through the complex Maillard reaction, so skipping a proper egg wash also means less tasty baked goods. And although giving your pastry a quick brush with a well-beaten egg is the basic technique, there are some tips and tricks that will help you get the shiny brown crust of your dreams.

For instance, when you want a really dark finish, use only egg yolks in your wash. You can whisk them with a teaspoon of water to make the mixture easier to brush on. For a lighter color, use only the egg whites -– you'll get some shine with a hint of color. A simple beaten egg is the middle path, a nice medium brown with gloss. No matter which combination you decide on, making sure the egg is completely whisked is key so you can brush on an even layer.