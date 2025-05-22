Get The Most Out Of Flowers In Your Kitchen With This Color Rule

Kitchens can be tricky to decorate. With all of the temperature and moisture shifts in the air from cooking, baking, and cleaning, and with all of that food in the mix, you don't really want to be hanging a lot of artwork or using many fabrics in different places, and you do need most of your counter space clear. But that doesn't mean you have to have a dull kitchen. The kitchen is likely the room where you spend the most time, so you want it to be a pleasant, comfortable space that makes you happy to be in. The answer lies in solutions like picking kitchen tools that double as decor, or with movable touches like flowers. Flowers are an especially appealing option because they bring life to your space — they provide a lovely aroma and are a great color pop, especially if you've gone with a white kitchen design for a more timeless space.

There's a way to really make the most out of flowers as kitchen decor, too: Coordinate them with your kitchen's accent colors. Sure, any flowers will be pretty. But if you choose colors that appear in your existing design, it will make a fresh and bold impact. For example, if you have a few statement appliances that are red, red roses, dahlias, or zinnias are the perfect match. Pair yellow tulips or buttercups with a yellow pattern on plates, or blue hydrangeas for touches of blue.