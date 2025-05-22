Get The Most Out Of Flowers In Your Kitchen With This Color Rule
Kitchens can be tricky to decorate. With all of the temperature and moisture shifts in the air from cooking, baking, and cleaning, and with all of that food in the mix, you don't really want to be hanging a lot of artwork or using many fabrics in different places, and you do need most of your counter space clear. But that doesn't mean you have to have a dull kitchen. The kitchen is likely the room where you spend the most time, so you want it to be a pleasant, comfortable space that makes you happy to be in. The answer lies in solutions like picking kitchen tools that double as decor, or with movable touches like flowers. Flowers are an especially appealing option because they bring life to your space — they provide a lovely aroma and are a great color pop, especially if you've gone with a white kitchen design for a more timeless space.
There's a way to really make the most out of flowers as kitchen decor, too: Coordinate them with your kitchen's accent colors. Sure, any flowers will be pretty. But if you choose colors that appear in your existing design, it will make a fresh and bold impact. For example, if you have a few statement appliances that are red, red roses, dahlias, or zinnias are the perfect match. Pair yellow tulips or buttercups with a yellow pattern on plates, or blue hydrangeas for touches of blue.
Other ideas for upping your flower-decor game
You can strengthen your color themes with additional touches, too, like picking a vase with a matching motif and filling bowls with coordinating fruit — lemons for those yellow tulips, apples for those red dahlias, and so on. Think, too, about the actual design of your kitchen when it comes to choosing flower arrangements, so they don't look out of place. Want to create a chic, minimalist kitchen? Accent it with simple but striking flowers like a single orchid or a bird-of-paradise plant. Have you set up the retro kitchen of your dreams? Charming, whimsical flowers like sunflowers or daisies are just the ticket, while big, beautifully messy arrangements of multiple varieties feel lush in an eclectic, vintage-inspired space.
Get creative and dot a few differently sized vases and pots wherever there's a void in your kitchen that needs that extra something — a little pop of green by your wooden cutting board, or a few lilac blooms on a floating shelf with a bit of room. For decor that brings the bit of nature that flowers do but with longer-lasting results, consider dried flowers, or different plants like succulents or a bonsai tree. For traditional blooms, look to varieties known to hold up longer cut in vases, like roses, zinnias, lilies, hydrangeas, buttercups, and peonies. If your kitchen has a second recurring color, work that in by combining flowers, mixing in greenery, or finishing touches like a ribbon around the vase.