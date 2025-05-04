How To Create A Minimalist Kitchen: The Ultimate Guide
On paper, creating a minimalist kitchen can seem like hitting the jackpot of efficiency and organization. But a streamlined kitchen that pays an ode to functionality and simplicity is not just a design aesthetic — it is a mindset. When done right, a minimalist kitchen can make for a serene sanctuary where even the most hectic mornings feel like a breeze. Countertops are blissfully uncluttered, cabinets are maximized for optimal storage, and every single item on display has a purpose to serve.
But how do you design a kitchen that ditches chaotic patterns and cluttered layouts for an atmosphere that oozes zen — while still infusing your own personality into the space? Fortunately, help is at hand. Monica Gounaropoulos, founder of Spiti Interior Design, and Minnie Bhatt, founder of Minnie Bhatt Design, condense years of hands-on experience into one easy-to-follow guide. From choosing sleek, durable materials to strategically opting for concealed storage and hidden appliances, the road to designing the minimalist kitchen of your dreams starts here.
Choose a streamlined layout
Every minimalist kitchen starts with the right layout that is optimized for efficiency and reduces visual clutter. From the positioning of the appliances to streamlining your everyday workflow, choose wisely and you'll find that the kitchen layout is the most vocal advocate for fuss-free functionality.
If you are not quite sure where to start, Minnie Bhatt recommends opting for L-shaped and open galley layouts. The former refers to a kitchen layout where the bank of cabinets and counters are placed at a perpendicular angle to form the L shape. The latter entails parallel counters facing each other. "These are both efficient and give you just the right amount of countertop space without feeling cramped," she recommends.
On the other hand, you'll find that certain layouts can make a spacious kitchen feel restricted and confined. In your quest for simplifying your kitchen design, you'll want to steer clear of U-shaped layouts which have cabinets and counters running along three adjacent walls to form a U shape. Kitchen islands with too much counter space and unnecessary features also earn a spot on Bhatt's list of no-nos. "These can easily make a kitchen feel busy and overwhelmed, which goes against the minimalist vibe."
Make room for earthy hues
Monica Gounaropoulos believes that the all-white look with high-gloss finish that was once identified with the minimalist style isn't quite as popular. The opinion is seconded by Minnie Bhatt, who has found the classic all-white kitchen being slowly replaced with more vibrant palettes that feel warm and inviting, rather than being showroom-ready.
With the goal of making your kitchen look airy, modern, and cohesively unified, you'll find that certain hues can help you. Gounaropoulos is now seeing people gravitating towards earthy colors, such as sand beige, sage green, and greige — a delightful blend of gray and beige. "The aim is to achieve balance, harmony, and visual interest whilst remaining subtly sophisticated," she says.
Looking to toss in a curveball? "Bold jewel tones, used sparingly, add just the right amount of personality," Bhatt declares. Your choices include deep sapphire, muted burgundy, or forest green — colors that stand out yet feel grounded. But if you'd like to play it safe, nature-inspired hues are your best bet. "Earthy hues such as olive green, terracotta, sand, and mushroom are making a statement without overwhelming the senses," she says.
Opt for sleek yet durable materials
Your efforts to create visual harmony also relate to the choice of materials — options that are sleek, sturdy, and elegant can work in tandem with your larger manifesto on creating a minimalist haven. So, what should be headlining your choices? "Slim-profile quartz countertops are a top choice as they offer a clean, modern look without sacrificing strength," Minnie Bhatt says. She also advises opting for matte finis and no-handles cabinets as it immediately reduces visual clutter.
Natural textures always score as a major win in her playbook and serve as a timeless option to stay ahead of the relentless carousel of here-today, gone-tomorrow trends — one of the many kitchen design mistakes to avoid. Bhatt has found that light wood, stone, and even recycled materials like paper or glass composites, can add warmth without being overwhelming. Use these materials on islands, as the range surround, and on countertops. Keep things balanced with neutral hues on the cabinetry to help the entire kitchen come together as a cohesive whole.
Choose lighting fixtures with straight lines
You may find the perfect hue for your countertops, but without the right lighting, all your efforts may end up in vain. Beyond just enhancing visibility, Minnie Bhatt believes that strategic lighting can help all elements come together.
So, what do your options include? Recessed ceiling lights serve as Bhatt's favorite, and it is easy to see why. She explains that "they disappear into the architecture and provide even, functional illumination without demanding attention." For task lighting, she recommends opting for under-cabinet LED strips, claiming they are "sleek, efficient, and completely hidden from view." And if you are looking to add a focal point, Bhatt explains that "simple pendant lights in clean, geometric shapes always work well."
Beyond looking at task-specific and accent lights, it also helps to consider ambient lighting. The overall illumination in a room can play a major role in dictating the vibe it emanates. If you find yourself swayed by the classic charms of a chandelier, it helps to swap ornate design details in favor of sleek silhouettes and geometric designs. At the end of the day, it helps to use one guiding principle for all your lighting choices: "In minimalist kitchens, the lighting should complement the space and not compete with it," Bhatt says.
Choose your backsplash design wisely
As tempting as it may seem to make a splash with your backsplash design — especially once you get a closer look at the vintage backsplash tiles available on the market — a thoughtful approach to design is crucial. For achieving a streamlined look, Monica Gounaropoulos is personally betting big on marble and real stone backsplash designs. "With so many stone colours, veining, and tones, you really get a unique feel to your space."
Subway tiles may have ruled the backsplash aisle back in the 1900s, but the staccato feel of the rectangular design now feels undeniably dated — it comes as little surprise then that it is topping our list of outdated kitchen design trends. Instead, you'll find better champions for your minimalist kitchen in the form of minimalist mosaics and Escher tiles in muted hues. If you do feel nostalgic for subway tiles, it helps to opt for vertical stacking to nudge this design into the 21st century.
Opt for concealed storage
"When it comes to storage in a minimalist kitchen, the magic lies in what you don't see," says Minnie Bhatt, and there is undeniable wisdom to her words. Visual clutter is the deadliest foe of minimalism and the most successful minimalist kitchens manage to look effortlessly simple, even if the storage department is doing all the heavy-lifting behind the scenes.
The easiest place to begin your overhaul of your kitchen's storage mechanism is to start with seamless cabinets. "Flat-front cabinetry with push-to-open mechanisms instantly creates a sleek look," Bhatt chimes in. The work towards minimizing cluttered countertops should continue inside the cabinets with smart inserts, such as pull-out drawers, gliding spice racks, and hidden trash bins that you can easily slide back.
Meanwhile, you'll want to stay away from ornate hardware and glass-front cabinets. Monica Gounaropoulos is not a fan of the latter, claiming that the inside of these cabinets always has to look styled and uncluttered. "Reeded glass is one way to mute the transparency in this instance, and help create a more subtle, minimalist feel," she explains.
Avoid open shelves
Kitchen shelves can offer prime real estate for showing off functional items as well as decorative finds that you have curated over the years. But Minnie Bhatt believes that shelving in a minimalist kitchen should be done with intention. "Shelves that are overly decorative, cluttered or packed with mismatched items can instantly disrupt a clean aesthetic," she cautions.
If you choose to opt for open shelves, it helps to bear in mind that they serve as a high-maintenance space that needs to be styled and curated perfectly at all times. Your choice of shelf design can be key here for creating a sleek, sophisticated look. "Busy patterns, ornate brackets or bold, clashing colors tend to create visual noise, which goes against the calm, open vibe that minimalism aims for," Bhatt says.
Instead, she prefers the notion of simple floating shelves with invisible brackets so that they can easily blend with everything else, providing a clean and light feel. Bhatt also mentions that glass shelves are a good idea in a minimalist kitchen as they let light in and don't seem bulky.
Be cautious of over-accessorizing
There's no denying it — the right kitchen accessories can make hectic mornings feel like a breeze. But as tempting as it may seem to have all your essentials at hand's reach around the clock, certain elements can make the kitchen feel more chaotic than it needs to be. For Minnie Bhatt, overflowing dishware and multiple sets of the same utensils are especially problematic. "Clutter tends to build up when you have too many single-use gadgets, like bulky knife blocks or rarely used small appliances, like bread makers," she says.
Achieving that ever-elusive balance of minimalism and functionality in the kitchen rests in looking for some key fundamentals in your choice of accessories. According to Bhatt, your search should rely on elegant kitchen items that are multi-functional and save space. "A magnetic knife strip is a sleek alternative to a countertop-consuming block. Silicone utensil rests keep things tidy without being bulky," she explains. As a rule of thumb, she finds that it helps to stick to neutral colors or matte finishes for accessories.
Choose your kitchen decor wisely
It's easy to get carried away with kitchen decoration. What starts as a single cookbook perched on a stand can soon give way to elaborate spice racks and bulky wall art. If you are looking to avoid the trap of over-decorating your kitchen, Monica Gounaropoulos believes that it helps to use Scandinavian approach as your guiding light — that tranquil sanctum of sleek, pared-back, and calming design. "A single large vase with contemporary stems can add a stunning visual point of interest for a minimal kitchen," she says.
Minnie Bhatt finds that the best decoration for a minimalist kitchen is the one that fits in yet adds character. In her book, a sculpture-like fruit bowl — ideally in matte ceramic or brushed metal — is a great option to accentuate the countertop but keep it clutter-free. She also recommends textures like linen and jute or using ribbed glass jars. "And don't underestimate the power of a single, striking object like a vintage vase, a marble mortar and pestle, or a minimalist clock," she points out. "These pieces bring soul to the space without disrupting the simplicity."
Infuse your own personality with thoughtful details
The modern kitchen is not just a designated cooking area — it is a haven for culinary creativity and a place to spend cherished moments with family and loved ones. While minimalism calls for simplicity and a lack of clutter, your kitchen doesn't need to look spartan to nail the assignment.
"The beauty of a minimalist kitchen is that it gives you a clean canvas to reflect your personality, subtly, but meaningfully," notes Minnie Bhatt. Her guiding watchwords for adding personality into a minimalist kitchen design? "Instead of clutter, think curated." She has found that this can be achieved in myriad ways, such as opting for meaningful art, accentuating with handmade items, or by incorporating materials like wood and stone to warm up the space.
While shelves can serve as a canvas for your personality, you will want to think bigger to make a minimalist kitchen design feel truly your own. Windows can be given the sleek, modern treatment with minimalist blinds, preferably in soothing neutral and muted patterns to enhance the serene environment of the room. Bhatt also believes that designer lighting or unique materials that can add character without overpowering the calm. "It's all about those thoughtful, personal details that feel intentional, yet you," she added.
Plan your countertops purposefully
There are few areas of the kitchen that witness as much foot traffic as the countertops. An infamous rest stop for utensils, appliances, and dishes looking for a more permanent home, cluttered countertops can ring the death knell on your dreams of a minimalist kitchen. But all hope is not lost yet — not if you have an expert-approved guide to follow.
Minnie Bhatt believes that the work starts with a seamless surface, such as quartz or marble that feature some delicate veining. Next, she recommends keeping only the essentials on the counter, such as a coffee maker or a sleek utensil holder, or opting for wall-mounted tools and shelves to use more vertical space. She also mentions under-cabinet lights will keep the space bright. "A minimalist countertop should feel calm, clean, and purposeful," she surmises.
You'll also find a host of organizational hacks to create more kitchen countertop space. Conventional paper towel stands can be swapped for a wall-mounted iteration that is tucked away on the inside of your cabinet door to free up crucial inches on the countertop. Collapsible dish racks can be folded against the wall when not in use, while miniature appliances come in handy for smaller tasks, such as mini blenders and toasters for single pieces of bread.
Opt for hidden appliances
In case you haven't gotten the memo already, a successful minimalist kitchen design is built on the bedrock of invisible functionality. Bulky appliances that detract from your vision of cohesive, streamlined harmony? No, thank you. Minnie Bhatt recommends stashing away toasters, blenders, and coffee machines in closed compartments so they are completely out of sight.
Smaller appliances can find a home in an appliance garage — bonus points for adding pocket doors that disappear into discrete pockets on either side of the unit to avoid consuming space. Bhatt also believes that power outlets shouldn't be visible. "Power outlets don't belong on the backsplash either; they're integrated into drawers now, charging devices discreetly with zero mess." Store the heavy-duty appliances, such as mixers, in pop-up shelves so they are taken out only when you're using them.
Store cooking equipment strategically
Out of sight can truly feel out of mind, especially when you are working with pots and pans of varying sizes. "For bulky items, like pots, pans, and mixing bowls, the best approach is to use deep drawers with full-extension runners or pull-out cabinet shelves. This ensures easy access to all your cookware without the clutter of stacking," Minnie Bhatt says.
Flatter sheet pans can be stacked vertically instead of the more space-consuming option of being placed horizontally. To keep it efficient and maximize unused vertical area, keep smaller items, such as measuring spoons, spatulas, and tongs, on magnetic strips inside cabinet doors or use pull-out racks. While it can seem convenient to add in hanging racks and pegboards when working with limited cabinet space, Bhatt is only willing to allow them "if they complement the minimalist aesthetic."
Design a streamlined pantry
Backsplash designs, sleek lighting fixtures, and concealed storage all serve as crucial components of the minimalist kitchen design. But you'll find that the work continues on the inside, mainly by ensuring that anarchy doesn't reign in your pantry.
If you are looking to turn your cluttered, cramped pantry into the after version of a Marie Kondo makeover, you'll find a slew of space-saving TikTok pantry hacks to help. Over-the-door organizers can open up valuable real estate for storing canned goods, while shelf risers can create a second storage area within a single shelf to ensure you aren't losing out on an inch of vertical space. Likewise, under-shelf baskets can help capitalize on any wasted areas of space under individual shelves.
Minnie Bhatt believes that the road to a streamlined pantry lies in maximizing its storage potential. "Start with deep drawers or pull-out shelves for easy access to all items. Use clear, airtight containers to store dry goods, ensuring everything stays fresh and visible," she says.
Declutter mercilessly
Clutter is the dreaded c-word in the realm of minimalist kitchen design — even the most streamlined layout can find itself burdened in the rigors of everyday life. But decluttering is not just about freeing up space visually. It also serves as a powerful mental reset button, helping you truly cherish the items that actually carry value.
Not quite sure how to make a dent in the stuff you have amassed over the years? It helps to stock up on the right decluttering products from Costco. For Monica Gounaropoulos, one fail-safe mantra always results in a minimalist result: "Remove 90% of what's on show, and leave just 10% visible." Minnie Bhatt firmly believes that inside cabinets, pull-out trays, and tiered shelves are the best options to prevent clutter. "And above all, a weekly 10-minute reset is a must. This isn't a one-time fix, it's a habit. Once that rhythm is in place, your kitchen becomes lighter, calmer, and fully optimized," she concludes.