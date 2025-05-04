How To Create A Minimalist Kitchen: The Ultimate Guide

Every minimalist kitchen starts with the right layout that is optimized for efficiency and reduces visual clutter. From the positioning of the appliances to streamlining your everyday workflow, choose wisely and you'll find that the kitchen layout is the most vocal advocate for fuss-free functionality.

If you are not quite sure where to start, Minnie Bhatt recommends opting for L-shaped and open galley layouts. The former refers to a kitchen layout where the bank of cabinets and counters are placed at a perpendicular angle to form the L shape. The latter entails parallel counters facing each other. "These are both efficient and give you just the right amount of countertop space without feeling cramped," she recommends.

On the other hand, you'll find that certain layouts can make a spacious kitchen feel restricted and confined. In your quest for simplifying your kitchen design, you'll want to steer clear of U-shaped layouts which have cabinets and counters running along three adjacent walls to form a U shape. Kitchen islands with too much counter space and unnecessary features also earn a spot on Bhatt's list of no-nos. "These can easily make a kitchen feel busy and overwhelmed, which goes against the minimalist vibe."