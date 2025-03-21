13 Organization Hacks To Create More Kitchen Countertop Space

This hack requires a little testing, but it's well worth it. If you have a couple of appliances that you use all the time and are absolutely too hefty to be moving back and forth constantly — like a microwave and a toaster oven, for example — that are taking up necessary space on your counter, you should try stacking them on top of each other. Why? Because the outlet that you're already using for one appliance will undoubtedly have enough plug-in space for the other, and also because stacking appliances usually causes two heat-safe materials to be stowed perfectly on top of one another.

I'll admit that this tip sounds a little dangerous at first, but this is coming from someone who once stacked her toaster oven on top of her microwave for a full two years with no issues — the qualms of living in a small space, I suppose. You'll need to test both the top and bottom of the appliances you're planning on stacking before you place them together, though — and always make sure that your bottommost appliance can handle the weight being placed on top of it. Just make sure you're not blocking the vents of either appliance.

If you're wary of stacking your actual appliances, you can also use metal shelves (or another heat-safe material) to turn the tops of your appliances into storage. Storing things like cooking oils or seasonings directly on top of your appliances could cause them to get too hot, so I create a little space by using a stackable shelf with metal legs on top of my toaster oven. This helps you really put to use all of the space that your regular appliances are taking up.