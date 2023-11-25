Use Hooks To Store Pot Lids On Cabinet Doors And Free Up Space

The dream kitchen cabinet scenario? Storing lidded pots and pans on shelves in the same roomy spot so you can easily reach them to make a stress-free meal. However, those of us who are limited on space are living a daily nightmare battling with lids pushed into tight spaces beside the wrong pans, and their matching pots messily stacked in disorganized cabinets or cramped drawers.

If you're sick of searching through a cluttered pile of kitchen kit for the right pan lid, we've got a tip that will transform your cooking life for good — use sticky hooks to store pot lids on cabinet doors to free up space. Yes, all you'll need are a handful of strong self-adhesive hooks, a pencil, and about 10 minutes to declutter your kitchen space, create extra room in your cabinets, and streamline your cooking process forever.

The main benefit of this hack is that it creates an organized area for your pan lids on an otherwise dead space; you're simply repurposing an empty, vertical area of your kitchen. Plus, this damage-free technique works on everything from regular-sized cupboards to large pantry-style doors. As long as your lids can be arranged to fit on the available space, you'll be able to neatly store and hide them away in an easy-to-access location.