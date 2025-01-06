Organize Your Fridge Like A Pro With This Classic Tray

Discovered spoiled food at the back of your fridge that was hidden behind tall bottles and jars that you'd long forgotten about? Hate having to scoop up containers and cartons by the armful to locate smaller items adrift in the corners? Then you need to organize your fridge like a pro with a lazy susan.

This round turntable, often made of wood or plastic, rotates on ball bearings and is often used in pantries to store dry goods and cans. However, this nifty item is also perfect for decluttering a messy fridge because it provides a circumscribed space to store similar items together. For example, you can place all those jarred foods, such as olives, preserves, and pickles, that would often be hidden and ignored somewhere in the back, in one easy-to-access space. All you have to do is spin the base to get your hands on whatever you need and put it back in its rightful spot to keep your fridge neat and clutter-free.

Different varieties and sizes of lazy susan are available to purchase — some have a smaller diameter and shallow lip for cheeses and herbs whereas others are larger and have raised sides that are perfect for storing taller items like bottled hot sauce or beverages so they don't fall out upon rotation. You can also use a lazy susan for storing and categorizing anything from fresh veggies and fruit to boxed-up leftovers and packets of deli meat.

