Organize Your Fridge Like A Pro With This Classic Tray
Discovered spoiled food at the back of your fridge that was hidden behind tall bottles and jars that you'd long forgotten about? Hate having to scoop up containers and cartons by the armful to locate smaller items adrift in the corners? Then you need to organize your fridge like a pro with a lazy susan.
This round turntable, often made of wood or plastic, rotates on ball bearings and is often used in pantries to store dry goods and cans. However, this nifty item is also perfect for decluttering a messy fridge because it provides a circumscribed space to store similar items together. For example, you can place all those jarred foods, such as olives, preserves, and pickles, that would often be hidden and ignored somewhere in the back, in one easy-to-access space. All you have to do is spin the base to get your hands on whatever you need and put it back in its rightful spot to keep your fridge neat and clutter-free.
Different varieties and sizes of lazy susan are available to purchase — some have a smaller diameter and shallow lip for cheeses and herbs whereas others are larger and have raised sides that are perfect for storing taller items like bottled hot sauce or beverages so they don't fall out upon rotation. You can also use a lazy susan for storing and categorizing anything from fresh veggies and fruit to boxed-up leftovers and packets of deli meat.
Rectangular lazy susan's are space-saving
A valid complaint that some people have with lazy susan's is that their circular shape creates redundant space in the corners of the refrigerator shelves that could otherwise be used. However, you can purchase turntables that have a rectangular space-saving design these days, such as this Nostalgic 360° Rotating Lazy Susan available on Amazon that pulls out and revolves, eliminating this issue. Having said that, it's still worth using a classic lazy susan if you can't get your hands on a rectangular one because it allows you to see every item in your fridge and make use of them before they expire (because what's the point of filling up the extra space when it leads to more food waste anyway?) Moreover, fridges work more effectively when they aren't overstocked and the cold air inside can circulate more freely around containers and jars.
Plastic lazy susan's are the best for use in fridges because they're lightweight and easy to keep clean. Plus, they won't absorb moisture and swell like wooden versions. If you're lazy susan doesn't have deep sides, you can repurpose it and use it as a turntable for decorating cakes. Simply place it on top of a can or a stack of books to reach the right height, put your cake on top, and get decorating. Alternatively, pop it on your kitchen counter to stow condiments and oils that don't need to be chilled.