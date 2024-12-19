15 Best Oven Mitts And Gloves, According To Online Reviews
A kitchen can be filled with all different tools, gadgets, and other wares. One item that is a must-have for every cooking space is trusty oven mitts. They are required to protect your hands from intense heat, but not all oven mitts are created equal. Not only this, but everyone has their personal preference on what they should look and feel like. Due to this, oven mitts and gloves come in a wide range of materials, sizes, and shapes. And while practicality is the most important factor, many also want them to be a stylish addition to their kitchen.
With so many different options on the market, how are you supposed to know which ones are worth your hard-earned money? That's where we come in. We've done the hard work by scouring the market to find the 15 best oven mitts and gloves that excel in critical and user reviews. Whether you're looking for heavy-duty mitts or more dexterous gloves, we have it all here. By the end, you'll know which pair is perfect for you.
KitchenAid Beacon two-tone non-slip mini oven mitt set
Oven mitts come in a few different shapes and sizes, with many people finding larger versions bulky and hard to use. This set from KitchenAid is the opposite as you get a more compact solution for those who want an easy-to-use and functional solution. Crafted with heavy-duty cotton and polyester lining, these gloves can resist up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the worst aspects of cotton gloves can be a lack of grip, but non-slip silicone bands on the finger and palm area make this a non-issue. The soft cotton makes them comfortable to wear without compromising on safety.
For most kitchen tasks, they are perfectly adequate, but be careful when handling heavy cookware such as cast iron due to the minimal wrist coverage. The two-tone design makes them one of the most stylish options, with many different color options available to match your kitchen.
Purchase the KitchenAid Beacon oven mitt set on Amazon for $16.07.
Gorilla Grip soft silicone oven mitts
Silicone gloves are popular for a few key reasons. One is their naturally high level of grip, meaning you'll never need to worry about that hot pan slipping from your hands. The other reasons for their popularity are that they are waterproof and easy to clean. These Gorilla Grip gloves tick all those boxes with durable gloves that will keep you safe for many years to come with a heat resistance of up to 484 degrees Fahrenheit.
A common downside to silicone gloves is they often have a poor fit, so it's good to double-check the measurements if glove size is a common issue for you. Poor-quality silicone gloves can also be uncomfortable and stiff, but you won't find that here with this pair being cotton quilted inside, making them easy to wear without any irritation. They strike a good balance between being both flexible and sturdy. If you have small hands and are often grabbing smaller dishes, these might not be ideal. For all other kitchen tasks, these are a great pair of mitts you can rely on.
Purchase the Gorilla Grip soft silicone oven mitts on Amazon for $13.98.
Grill Armor Gloves extreme heat and cut-resistant oven mitts with fingers
Oven gloves are an essential kitchen tool — and one that usually doesn't break the bank. However, these are on the higher end of the price scale. When you look into the list of features, you can see why. With a heat resistance of up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, the gloves can handle any kitchen task with ease, including cooking over an open flame. They are made with synthetic aramid fibers known for their incredible heat resistance.
The five-finger design allows for greater flexibility and precision than you'll get with any traditional oven mitts. Grill Armor Gloves also has a few different sizes available to suit most people. Silicone grips are added to the material for a non-slip feature. For those who don't mind spending a few extra dollars, these gloves can be the perfect choice for anyone looking for more feel when handling hot items.
Purchase the Grill Armor Gloves extreme heat and cut-resistant oven mitts with fingers on Amazon for $30.36.
KitchenAid Asteroid oven mitt set
We appreciate that style plays an important role for many people when it comes to adding anything to their kitchen. These KitchenAid mitts strike an excellent balance between substance and style. Available in a huge array of colors, they have a sleek design, and the heart-shaped silicone grips are a lovely touch. Added to the soft material, those grips give this pair both security and dexterity. Style aside, these gloves also pass the test in other aspects.
They are made of durable cotton and can handle up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit. That's not the highest on this list, but it is good enough for getting almost anything out of your cooker. Machine washable with a high level of usability and will look good for a long time to come, these gloves are a winner. However, if you prefer something that can take on more heavy-duty tasks and higher temperatures, look to the other options on this list.
Purchase the KitchenAid Asteroid oven mitt set on Amazon for $14.87.
Kitchen Perfection silicone smoker oven gloves
Here we go back to silicone gloves but ones with a full-finger design. The soft cotton lining inside will give them a snug and comfortable fit, and they come in three sizes: one size fits most, small, and extra large. However, some customers have complained about the gloves being too big or too small.
Made to resist up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they are a reliable option for anyone who cooks, grills, or smokes food. Being steam and water-resistant, they are adept at handling boiling water or steaming trays where fabric mitts can be vulnerable. They offer a textured non-slip surface that will give you a firm grip on whatever you're carrying. If you want more dexterity, these are great and allow you to maneuver smaller items or adjust food while still on the grill.
Once used, they are easy to clean and will look new once again. They aren't the most stylish gloves on the market, but some people don't mind. They are a solid choice for grilling but work well in any cooking environment.
Purchase the Kitchen Perfection silicone smoker oven gloves on Amazon for $29.12.
Wahoo liquid silicone smoker oven gloves
Wahoo claims these oven gloves can protect users from temperatures ranging from negative 100 degrees Fahrenheit to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, making them useful for handling extreme cold and heat. User reviews advise that the gloves can withstand around 400 degrees Fahrenheit fairly comfortably, but anything above that can only be held for short periods. So, for most simple kitchen tasks, they are perfect, as you won't need to worry about temperatures higher than that most of the time.
Many users love them for their ease of use and exceptional dexterity. Grabbing trays out of the oven is easy, and they are incredibly easy to clean. The extended cuff also gives you great forearm protection when reaching into deep ovens. The comfortable liner adds to their usability and makes them one of the most comfortable oven gloves on the market. So, while they may not be the most heavy-duty gloves, they'll appeal to anyone looking for comfortable gloves with a great feel.
Purchase the Wahoo liquid silicone smoker oven Gloves on Amazon for $27.99.
Arcliber oven mitts
If you were to ask someone to imagine a traditional pair of oven mitts, they'd probably look something like this. They are moderately stylish oven mitts that offer a modern level of comfort and protection. These are made from cotton but with a heat-resistant coating that can take care of up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. What many will appreciate about these gloves is their length shields wrists and partial forearms, making them an attractive option for those who often deal with splattering grease or other similar hazards.
There are no silicone strips here, but the grip remains quite good and shouldn't be a safety issue. A problem that some patrons encountered is the stiffness of the mitts, so dexterity can be an issue, but this does get better over time. Added to that is the lack of waterproofing, which is something to bear in mind when handling wet or steamy items. Overall, the comfortable and sleek design is a win for most users who want reliable kitchen protection.
Purchase the Arcliber oven mitts on Amazon for $11.99.
Coziselect oven mitts and pot holders set
Another attractive option comes in the form of these Coziselect mitts. They offer a great combination of both style and protection at an affordable price. Along with the two oven mitts, you get two pot holders included to cover a wide variety of kitchen tasks. They are made from soft cotton to give you plenty of comfort and can ward off heat up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The vertical lines down the glove not only look good from a design point of view, but they are actually silicone strips to aid with grip.
Many cotton mitts can feel bulky to wear, but these rank high when it comes to handling small items. Their lack of waterproofing means the heat resistance is compromised if they get wet, which is always something to be aware of with cotton oven mitts. Overall, this is an impressive set, and with the pot holders being able to double up as trivets, you don't have to worry about damaging surfaces or resorting to clever kitchen hacks.
Purchase the Coziselect oven mitts and pot holders set on Amazon for $17.99.
Walfos silicone BBQ gloves
For those who love grilling, you want dexterous heat-resistant gloves that can handle anything a BBQ can throw at them. These durable gloves are capable of handling any cooking task, whether you're using an oven in your kitchen or cooking over a campfire. The fully waterproof design makes them ideal for cooking outdoors or in steamy environments where cloth mitts can become compromised. As with many gloves and mitts, they come in one size and may not be the ideal fit for everyone.
What these gloves do have is a highly textured surface. When added to the dexterity, that means you can easily handle not only any cookware but also hot food directly. You don't need to worry about bacteria either, as they can be cleaned and sterilized in a matter of seconds. Some people may find them cumbersome to use, but they are an excellent choice for most outdoor grill enthusiasts.
Purchase the Walfos silicone BBQ gloves on Amazon for $15.99.
Bluesteer oven gloves
We mentioned aramid fabric before, and these gloves are made from the same material. Although aramid fabric is known for its high level of heat resistance, some users have found that lacking in these gloves and have only been able to hold on to extremely hot items for a few seconds. Where these gloves do excel is in their dexterity and comfort. As with many fabric gloves, they also have a silicone pattern on them to give a high level of grip. This makes them easy to use for a wide range of tasks.
The only other downside here is a common one among oven mitts and gloves — there's only one size. It means that those with small hands will once again want to look elsewhere. For everyone else, these have a nice design and would be a good addition to any kitchen area. Another great feature is the extra cuff protection, so you don't have to worry about getting spatters and splashes on your wrist.
Purchase the Bluesteer oven gloves on Amazon for $17.99.
Rorecay extra-long oven mitts and pot holders set
Whether it be through bad experiences or an abundance of caution, many cooks prefer to have oven mitts that not only protect their hands but also their wrists and forearms. These Rorecay gloves give you that protection on top of some added benefits. These mitts are 15 inches long, which will go up to most people's elbows. When purchasing these mitts, you also get mini oven gloves for those simpler tasks, along with some multi-use pot holders. It's a great set, and the gloves' added appeal is the wide range of color options.
A thick organic cotton lining on the interior makes the gloves highly comfortable and adds to their impressive heat resistance of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to their high level of usability, the oven mitts are easy to clean and machine washable for when you need to freshen them up. They may not perfectly fit everyone, but this is a great set for staying safe in the kitchen.
Purchase the Rorecay extra-long oven mitts and pot holders set on Amazon for $22.99.
Win Change oven mitts and pot holders
A lot of oven mitts and gloves on this list serve their purpose but are a little too bulky or big for smaller hands. These mitts sit on the other end of the scale as they will provide a snug fit, allowing you to have plenty of control over the mitt. Those with larger hands will probably want to look elsewhere, even though it would be hard to walk away from this attractive pair of mitts. Not only do they come in several different color options, but also different designs and two potholders as well.
As for the performance, it is fairly good. Heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, they work for most kitchen tasks. The quilted design gives you comfort and flexibility, so while they may not be the heaviest-duty mitts on the list, these are a worthy option for those who want good-looking comfortable oven mitts.
Purchase the Win Change oven mitts on Amazon for $9.99.
Sungwoo extra-long silicone oven mitts
We have another option here for those wishing for forearm protection. Unlike most mitts, which just have one material on the outer layer, these gloves transition from silicone to fabric. It allows them to have the benefits of silicone in the hands but the comfort and flexibility of fabric against your forearms. The food-grade silicone provides excellent heat resistance as well as a high level of grip. At 14.6 inches, they are one the longest mitts on this list for those wanting the maximum level of protection.
Whether you're pulling a roast from the oven or handing a sizzling pot, these mitts will do an excellent job. The only downside is that they can be a little bulky for those dealing with more delicate tasks. Overall, given their size and material, it's hard to find a safer pair of oven mitts. And with the intelligent use of fabrics, they are also comfortable, even for those long cooking sessions.
Purchase the Sungwoo extra-long silicone oven mitts on Amazon for $11.30.
Ixo oven mitts and pot holders
Ixo offers a set of six items: two oven mitts, two pot holders, and two kitchen towels. The mitts are our focus here, and they impress with their 500 degrees Fahrenheit heat resistance to give you excellent protection. Although not quite as long as Sungwoo's product, they are still 13 inches long to protect wrists and forearms. Made from quilted cotton, they are comfortable to wear with the added benefit of being machine washable and dryer-safe.
A silicone pattern on the surface helps with grip but also gives the gloves a nice design. The pot holders and towels don't add a huge amount of value to the set but are still useful additions. These mitts are ideal for those who want a stylish and cute pair but still have a high level of usability and safety. That, along with an affordable price, makes them a highly tempting option.
Purchase the Ixo oven mitts and pot holders on Amazon for $16.99.
Quwin BBQ gloves
One of the most important grilling tips is to have the right equipment, and these gloves are great for those who want the maximum amount of dexterity and feel. As the name suggests, they are good for grilling but can be used for any kitchen application. They have an extreme level of heat resistance, and if you've been paying attention, you won't be surprised they are made from aramid fibers. However, a few users have noted the heat resistance isn't quite as good as advertised.
The silicone pattern means the grip level is high, and with the five-finger construction, these mitts can be used for any small or delicate task. Given the fabric design, the gloves have both breathability and comfort, making them suitable to wear for long grilling sessions without worrying about sweat or irritation. Handling meat would be no problem with these, especially as you can machine wash them once you're done. A few different color options add to the overall appeal and are another solid option for anyone looking for this type of oven mitt.
Purchase the Quwin BBQ gloves on Amazon for $14.99.
Methodology
For this article, we weren't able to directly test all of these oven gloves and mitts, but we went to great lengths to ensure the description of these products reflected critical user reviews. To do this, we scoured a wide variety of sources and never relied on just one for key information. The gloves here were carefully chosen to ensure you have a list of reliable options when choosing your next pair.