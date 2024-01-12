The Difference Between Oven Gloves And Mitts

If you've been around internet kitchen forums, chances are you've come across "oven gloves" when they are, in fact, mitts. This confusion may be somewhat warranted, as they both are heat-protecting hand sleeves. However, though we can excuse this cardinal sin of mistaking the two, the result of calling for a mitt when you meant for an oven glove may not be as forgiving. Their functional differences, though slight, are essential to their use and determine the best hand sleeve to handle hot kitchen equipment.

Oven mitts are the traditional kitchen hand sleeves, or the OG kitchen gloves, if you may. They have a wide and ambiguous shape that makes them accommodate hot casserole dishes and pans easily. A typical mitt covers the entire hand without dedication to fingers individually, like a great big cloth fitted onto your hand so that you're fully protected. Sometimes the design even extends to protect the forearms, which is pretty praiseworthy since what was meant for the hand now shields the arm, too.

To effectively protect its user from burn, mitts are usually made of cloth, leather, or heat-resistant silicone. The most common type, however, is a cotton mitt, which tends to be thick due to heat insulation placed inside the glove. Whatever the material, it's often chosen or designed to withstand high (not fireproof) temperatures of up to 500 ℉ahrenheit, though lesser heat-resistant mitts are common.