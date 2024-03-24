The Common Oven Mitt Mistake You're Probably Making

Most committed home cooks have certain procedures to keep their kitchen in tip-top shape, like not putting their best knives in the dishwasher, cleaning the knobs with the rest of the oven, and always making sure the oven remains spotless. There are many components to keeping a kitchen clean, especially after cooking a week's worth of homemade meals, but there's one essential kitchen tool that you might overlook during your cleaning routine: your oven mitt.

You might think an oven mitt with brown stains shows that you're a real home chef, but it doesn't look very appealing to guests or in your Instagram-worthy shot of your latest home-cooked meal. Appearance isn't the only reason why you need to routinely wash your oven mitt, however, because there are also health and safety factors to consider. All of those brown smears and stains could contain harmful bacteria, which could make it into your baking dish when your thumb accidentally touches the baked macaroni and cheese as you remove it from the oven. And, a dirty oven mitt can also lead to cross-contamination between dishes.