Don't Overlook The Knobs When Cleaning Your Oven

When it comes to cleaning our kitchens, the oven often demands a significant amount of attention. It's a battleground for baked-on spills, stubborn grease, and the remnants of culinary experiments gone awry. However, despite the scrubbing and scraping, there's a component that frequently gets overlooked — the knobs. These small but crucial parts of your oven deserve as much, if not more, attention than the interior.

Oven knobs endure a lot. Every twist and turn, coated with the residue of our cooking adventures, leaves its mark. Over time, these build-ups aren't just unsightly; they can become a breeding ground for bacteria and affect the functionality of the knobs. And a stuck knob isn't just frustrating; it can be a safety hazard, especially when it controls the heat.

Thankfully, cleaning your oven knobs isn't a herculean task. It's quite the opposite, requiring little more than some basic household items and a bit of elbow grease. The process begins with a simple yet crucial step: Turning off the oven. Safety first, always. Once that's done, you can gently remove the knobs. Most of them come off easily with a simple pull, but it's wise to consult your oven's manual to avoid any mishaps. With that, let's get cleaning.