16 Hacks For Cleaning Your Oven And Keeping It Spotless

When was the last time you cleaned your oven? If this question has you looking off into space, trying to recall if you ever have actually cleaned your oven or just popped it on the convenient "self-clean" and walked away, then this wake-up call is for you. Cleaning your oven regularly is not only a part of maintaining a clean kitchen, but it also can cause a potential safety risk if burnt-on food ignites or cross-contaminated surfaces make you sick.

To be frank, cleaning isn't one of our favorite things in the world. While we love having a clean space, the process of getting to that clean, organized state is nothing short of a challenge. To help out the weary cleaners among us, we've collected some of the best tips and tricks for cleaning your oven. The best part is that you won't have to go out and buy a special oven cleaner, instead, most of these cleaning tips can be done with tools and ingredients already in your home.