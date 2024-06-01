13 Facts You Should Know About Cast Iron Cookware

Before there was Teflon and stainless steel, there was cast iron cookware, a staple of kitchens worldwide for centuries. Typically made from an iron-carbon alloy, cast iron pans excel at maintaining and evenly distributing heat, all while providing convenient non-stick properties. Not only that, but you can use cast iron cookware on stovetops, in the oven, and even on the grill without fear of damaging it or harming the integrity of the food you're cooking.

At the same time, you should not take your cast iron cookware for granted. It may be long lasting and almost indestructible, but just like every other kitchen tool, it needs some care every once in a while, and you can get out of it only what you put in. In other words, if you don't season your cast iron pan –- meaning coating the cookware with a thin layer of oil after using it –- you may end up with a tool that doesn't deliver on its promises. But there are few other facts about cast iron cookware you should know before you go merrily on your way. In order to optimize its performance and keep your pan for generations to come, it may be useful to be aware of what you're getting yourself into. So let's take a look at some important facts that may interest you on the subject.