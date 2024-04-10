How Hot Can Cast Iron Get Before It Becomes Damaged?

A cast iron pan might be one of the best kitchen investments you can make. The wildly popular cooking staples are usually affordable, durable, versatile, and can basically last a lifetime — as long as you care for them properly. Maybe you like your cast iron because it can transition from the stovetop to the oven, hold heat better than other materials, or add flavor to every dish thanks to its seasoning. Even with all of those perks, however, there are a few mishaps that can damage your pan, one of which is allowing it to get too hot.

Granted, only a very high temperature could physically damage this durable tool. Lodge, a popular brand that makes cast iron products, says its pans can safely heat up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, while some Staub-brand cast iron skills can handle up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Some cast iron, however, can likely withstand higher temperatures of up to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit before becoming substantially damaged.

This would take a lot of effort, however — even cooking directly over a flame on your outdoor charcoal grill would only heat your skillet to about 700 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, some enameled cast iron pans, like that stylish Le Creuset Dutch oven on your stovetop, might only be safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit due to its coating, so reserve these for your stovetop or oven.