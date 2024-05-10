The Science Behind Cast Iron Seasoning

Due to the amount of seasoning it acquires through the years, an older cast iron pan is regarded as more valuable by home chefs in comparison to one straight from the box. A well-seasoned cast iron pan may conjure up images of rubbing ground pepper and salt into the pan as the decades go by, but it's actually much different than that. Think of the seasoning process as a long-term science project — the more cooking experience the pan has, the better it becomes. This is thanks to the polymerization process.

While you can't see it with the physical eye, a cast iron pan comes with a rough, textured surface that causes food to stick to it easily. As more oils come into contact with the pan, it starts to develop a polished, nonstick surface that allows food to slide out of it like a dream. After washing and drying the pan, the seasoning process begins by buffing a thin layer of oil into the surface. Afterwards, it's baked in the oven.

As the oil heats, it triggers polymerization, in which the molecules in the oil solidify and bind together to the cast iron skillet, creating a solid surface. The first seasoning endeavor may produce an uneven layer, but with time, the pan will become smoother as the layers continue to build up. Aside from creating the perfect nonstick surface, seasoning also serves to protect the iron from oxygen, which causes rusting.