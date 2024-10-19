The Cheap Kitchen Tool You Need To Handle Hot Steaks Easily

The better you become as a cook, the more you can justify buying fancy gadgets to help you out in the kitchen. But just because you give yourself more wiggle room to purchase specialized equipment, doesn't mean your new tools need to be expensive. And if you're looking for a little more assistance when handling hot steaks, you don't need to break the bank.

All you need is $6.99 to get your hands on some Teenitor heat-resistant gloves (yes, the same ones that are used to prevent curling iron burns). While you can technically use tongs or even a spatula to flip and transfer your steak, heat-resistant gloves give you much more control. Even if you do use basic kitchen tools directly on your meat, when you're firing up the grill, you're exposing your fingers, wrists, and arms to high temperatures. Don't just take it from us — heat-resistant gloves are kitchen gadget staples for celebrity chefs, including Tyler Florence, when it comes to cooking steak in particular. Options like dish towels work in a pinch, but they're still flammable while gloves generally aren't. Plus, these affordable tools can really take the heat, with options like these Grill Armor Gloves that can withstand temperatures of up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit.