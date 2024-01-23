The Knife Trick That Eliminates The Need For A Trivet

If you haven't got a trivet to put your scorching pot on after removing a bubbling stew from the oven, we've got a useful tip that you can use in a pinch. Mobilize your cutlery and create a stopgap trivet by arranging your dinner knives in parallel lines on the counter.

Placing a hot dish directly onto a worktop that contains resin can cause permanent heat damage, such as warping or unsightly discolored rings, particularly if you're using a pot like a Dutch oven that is known for its heat-retaining properties. You could, of course, place your hot pan on top of the grates of your cooker to allow the air to circulate around it and cool it down. However, this might not be an option if you're already using the burners or if you have an induction cooker that doesn't have grates. Assembling a makeshift trivet with a few dinner knives is the perfect solution to solving all of these problems.

Firstly, the knives protect your counter and tables from getting ruined by the heat emanating from your super-hot cookware because they create a raised platform for your pan to rest on. Secondly, the raised area allows the residual heat in the pan to disperse into the air efficiently via convection, helping it to cool down quickly. And finally, silverware is made of a strong material that won't be affected by the weight and heat of the pot.