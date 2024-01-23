The Knife Trick That Eliminates The Need For A Trivet
If you haven't got a trivet to put your scorching pot on after removing a bubbling stew from the oven, we've got a useful tip that you can use in a pinch. Mobilize your cutlery and create a stopgap trivet by arranging your dinner knives in parallel lines on the counter.
Placing a hot dish directly onto a worktop that contains resin can cause permanent heat damage, such as warping or unsightly discolored rings, particularly if you're using a pot like a Dutch oven that is known for its heat-retaining properties. You could, of course, place your hot pan on top of the grates of your cooker to allow the air to circulate around it and cool it down. However, this might not be an option if you're already using the burners or if you have an induction cooker that doesn't have grates. Assembling a makeshift trivet with a few dinner knives is the perfect solution to solving all of these problems.
Firstly, the knives protect your counter and tables from getting ruined by the heat emanating from your super-hot cookware because they create a raised platform for your pan to rest on. Secondly, the raised area allows the residual heat in the pan to disperse into the air efficiently via convection, helping it to cool down quickly. And finally, silverware is made of a strong material that won't be affected by the weight and heat of the pot.
How to make a trivet with butter knives
Firstly, collect your knives — you'll need about four to make a solid base for your pan to sit on top of without it tilting to one side. However, this number will change depending on the diameter and dimensions of your pot, cake tin, or baking dish. Then, simply lay your knives down on the counter in parallel lines with a small gap between each piece of cutlery. You want the pattern of knives to be evenly spaced and large enough overall to accommodate the bottom of your pan. Place your pot on top of your makeshift trivet and voila! You have a safe area to rapidly cool your Dutch oven, Bundt pan, or casserole dish.
If you find that your pot is tilting, try adding another piece of silverware underneath it to hold it steady. Short on cutlery? The other option is to place your four knives in a square pattern, so each knife supports the periphery of your pan, guaranteeing that the outer edges are lifted off the counter. Once your food is cool, you can put the knives neatly back in the cutlery drawer for the next time you need an improvised trivet to protect your kitchen surfaces from damage.