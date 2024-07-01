What Makes Swedish Dishcloths So Unique?

When U.S. home cooks think about getting a taste of Nordic style, Swedish candies, Swedish meatballs, or Smørrebrød sandwiches might come to mind. But, if your kitchen isn't already stocked with a Swedish dishcloth (or four), allow us to help you say "so long" to single-use paper products and turn you on to this tiny giant in green cleaning.

Swedish dishcloths are thin and ribbed, essentially reusable paper towels but with sponge-like absorbency and huge durability. They're made from a blend of 70% plant-based cellulose wood pulp and 30% cotton. The rigid, stiff cloth softens when dampened, thanks to the wood pulp. You can simply wipe one over a spill to soak it up, or wet it and use it to clean like you would normally use a regular paper towel or dish rag. Swedish dishcloths can also be used with cleaning agents like vinegar and dish soap. To clean the cloths themselves, simply wash 'em down with dish soap in the sink, or throw 'em in the laundry machine or dishwasher, then lay flat to dry.

Swedish dishcloths can absorb 15 times their weight in liquid, but they also dry super quickly, which means less time for bacteria to get in there, unlike water-logged kitchen sponges, cotton dish towels, and microfiber cloths. (Bacteria are also what's responsible for that unpleasant sponge smell, by the way.) With regular use, a single cloth tends to last for six to nine months, but of course, its performance depends on how roughly it's used.