The Best Backsplash Tiles To Give Your Kitchen A Vintage Feel

Keeping up with the latest kitchen design trends can feel never-ending, expensive, and exhausting. Sometimes, you really can't beat the classics. Enter: Delft tile — the playful, nostalgic, whimsical detail your vintage-inspired kitchen renovation is crying out for.

These intricate beauties are white tiles painted with blue scenes of old-school living. With Delft tiles, it's all about tiny details, delicate designs, and narrative motifs. The name comes from the eponymous town of Delft, Holland where this style of storytelling tile originated around the 1600s. The scenes were inspired by traditional blue and white Chinese pottery, as 17th-century Dutch ceramicists opportunistically situated at the beginning of global trade took inspiration from China, painting their tiles with Netherlands flair. The ceramic tiles are coated in a layer of tin glaze for a smooth, glossy finish.

Delft tiles feature depictions of windmills, tulips, pastoral farm life, dogs, children at play, fishermen, ships, and more. Beyond charming vignettes of everyday life, Delft tiles also feature more mythical designs like mermaids, battle scenes, or scenes from Bible stories. Their popularity quickly spread across Holland to the U.K., where they were used to decorate the fireplaces and bathrooms of English homes. By the end of the 1700s, this once wildly-popular interior design fad was fizzling out in Europe. But, now, it's back! Although, judging by the still-standing historical palisades that feature original Delft tiles, it never truly left (and it isn't going out of style any time soon).