Vintage Cookbook Collecting Is Ferociously Competitive. Here's Why

Done right, vintage shopping can feel fun and frivolous — throwing on frocks or even impulse-buying classic crockery. However, there's one thing you might struggle to get your hands on: vintage cookbooks. If you're wondering why anyone would want one — there are a dozen reasons why you shouldn't discredit old cookbooks. These recipes tend to use basic staples, perfect for breathing life into a kitchen on an empty fridge day. The historical element can be exciting, too. From following italicized scribbles from previous owners to taking blind faith in their directions (it's all very "Harry Potter and the Half-Blooded Prince"). With that in mind, the main reason shopping for vintage cookbooks has become so ferociously competitive has to do with the fact that cookbook collecting has shifted online.

There's no competing with fast-clicking collectors on the internet. Whereas once, you could swoop into countless vintage or charity stores to swipe up some of the best-selling cookbooks of all time for a steal of a price, now collecting has become significantly harder. Prices are amped up as high as $7,500 on some listings, and when unknowing sellers do list items at more reasonable rates, eagle-eyed buyers snap them up quickly. Collectors are also battling over limited copies, too, so the odds are definitely stacked against someone wanting to collect vintage cookbooks.