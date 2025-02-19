25 Of The Best-Selling Cookbooks Of All Time
If you're anything like us, your bookshelves have no shortage of cookbooks on every subject imaginable. Need a quick and easy recipe for dinner? Your Barefoot Contessa cookbook is right at your fingertips. Don't know what to make for dessert? Just thumb through one of your dozen baking books. Sure, the internet is rife with recipes and cooking tips nowadays, but there's something special about a physical cookbook with culinary stains on its pages — it serves as a tangible reminder of recipes made and time you've shared with loved ones around the dinner table.
Thankfully for the bibliophiles among us, there's always a new cookbook waiting to be discovered with recipes you have yet to make. Even if you have hoards of cookbooks, we doubt you've managed to get your hands on even all the popular ones. Whether you need more books to add to your collection or you're just dipping your toes into the art of cuisine-making, you're in the right place. We've gathered a list of 25 of the best-selling cookbooks of all time (and, yes, some of them are many decades old!) to serve as inspiration for the next time you get the itch to cook.
1. Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book
An obvious inclusion to this list is a cookbook you're sure to recognize, even if you don't have a copy of the iconic red and white "Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book" currently in hand. Originally published in 1950, the book sold over 2.5 million copies in its first year alone. It has only skyrocketed in fame since then, and has sold a whopping estimated 75 million copies over the years. This is a staple cookbook everyone should have on their shelves, with timeless recipes like pigs in blankets as well as innovative ideas like monthly birthstone cakes.
2. Joy of Cooking
Another classic cookbook you've almost certainly heard of is Irma S. Rombauer's "Joy of Cooking." It was originally released in 1931 and we were pleasantly surprised to discover that it was actually self-published at first. This cookbook has sold over 20 million copies over the years, and for good reason — it's an all-encompassing cooking bible that will teach you not only what to cook, but how to cook it. This book lauds the process of cooking rather than merely praising the finished product. And don't worry; it's been updated since its first edition, so the information is modernized while the spirit stays true to the original.
3. Mastering the Art of French Cooking
Anyone who's well-versed in Julia Child's many cooking tips probably has a copy of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" on their bookshelf. Originally published in 1961 (and having sold more than 1.5 million copies since), this book provides an approachable take on French cuisine, which can typically seem somewhat daunting to tackle for the home cook. Child is a master teacher who knows how to effortlessly guide the reader throughout the cooking process, and in addition to having written instructions, her book also boasts numerous pictures well-suited for the visual learner. If you've ever wanted to become a fantastic cook but have struggled with self-doubt, this cookbook can give you some much-needed confidence.
4. The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Ina Garten has published a whopping 14 books over the course of her career (including a long-awaited 2024 memoir), and one of the best-selling has been "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." Published in 1999, the book sold over 100,000 copies in its first year and helped catapult Garten to fame. It was set apart from the cookbook market at the time partially because of its brevity — whereas other popular cookbooks (including some we've already mentioned) are all-encompassing and take up a chunk of your bookshelf, Garten's was a simple collection of 86 recipes that Barefoot Contessa customers and employees loved.
5. The Silver Spoon
Want to learn the art of Italian cooking? Look no further than the top-selling book on the subject, "The Silver Spoon." It's been called "the bible of Italian cooking," and for good reason — this book has over 2,000 recipes gathered from some of the most knowledgeable Italian culinary personas. It covers absolutely every type of Italian dish you could think of, from antipasti to cheese, main courses, desserts, and even flavored butters. The book has sold millions of copies since its initial release and is a must-have if you're passionate about Italian cuisine.
6. From Crook to Cook
Though food may not be the first thing you think of when you hear Snoop Dogg's name, the iconic celebrity is actually pretty passionate about cuisine (in fact, his persona is on a bottle of 19 Crimes wine!). His book "From Crook to Cook" has sold over 1.5 million copies since its 2018 release, and for good reason — reading through the recipes in this book is enough to make you feel like you're cooking with the D-O-double-G himself. Recipes have entertaining introductions and illustrations, and they include sumptuous soul food recipes like baked mac & cheese and shrimp po' boys.
7. Salt Fat Acid Heat
"Salt Fat Acid Heat" was so acclaimed that it went on to become a limited Netflix series starring Samin Nosrat herself. If you want to master the basic components of cooking, this is the book to have on hand. Nosrat's culinary experience combined with her engaging style provide for an effortless "instruction manual" on her four building blocks of cooking: salt, fat, acid, and heat. Focusing on these four elements provides a revolutionary way to view the art of cooking, and offers a new way to make cooking seem easy and approachable no matter what ingredients you may be working with. It's sold over 1 million copies since being released in 2017.
8. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
Though we don't have exact sales statistics on "Half Baked Harvest Super Simple," its inclusion on the New York Times bestseller list as well as its acclaim of being one of the best cookbooks of 2019 are good indicators that it's sold more than a few copies. It's not hard to see why — the cookbook definitely holds up to its "super simple" moniker, with 125 recipes perfect for whatever pinch you might find yourself in. In addition to being easy, each recipe refuses to compromise on flavor, and is beautiful to boot. Need to impress a crowd with short notice? You'll be grateful to have this book on your shelf.
9. The I Hate to Cook Book
If cooking seems like an insurmountable obstacle or something you're just not cut out for, "The I Hate to Cook Book" is here for you, and has been since 1960. It's cemented its legacy by selling over 3 million copies and should be a mainstay on the shelf of any less-than-enthusiastic home cook. You won't find any dry prose here — instead, this book is full of humorous and engaging rhetoric to help make the task of cooking at least somewhat more tolerable. Its recipes are quick and easy to prepare while still being delicious, and they regularly call on canned or packaged goods to make prep easier.
10. Magnolia Table
Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines probably already have a copy of best-selling "Magnolia Table" on their bookshelves. Over 2 million copies are in print, and it's not hard to see why — the book is full of 125 warm, comforting recipes that also focus on using in-season produce. If you're a fan of classic comfort foods and you want some recipes to perfect them, this is the book for you. Gaines has homed in on the ideal chicken pot pie while also getting innovative with dishes like an asparagus fontina quiche. Whether you want to discover something new or stick to tradition, this book is sure to have a recipe for that.
11. In the Kitchen with Rosie: Oprah's Favorite Recipes
We all know by now about Oprah's annual "Favorite Things" list, but how much do you know about the star's favorite foods? The 1994 release of "In the Kitchen with Rosie: Oprah's Favorite Recipes" by Rosie Daley wasn't a hard sell — Oprah fans were already intrigued by the star's weight loss, and this book offered an inside look into how she made it happen. Daley's book offers tips on how to make more nutritious recipes without sacrificing flavor and includes 50 of Oprah's favorite recipes. It has since sold over 6 million copies.
12. Sweet Enough
Alison Roman's "Sweet Enough" was already an Amazon top seller upon its release and quickly became a New York Times bestseller, making is a safe choice for this list. If dessert-making has always been a particularly daunting art for you, go ahead and pick up a copy of Roman's dessert cookbook. She's a pro who can pull off even the most complex pastries, but you won't find any overly-intricate recipes in this book — instead, she's taken her baking expertise and carved out the essentials, to make confectionery easily approachable for even the novice baker without any specialty kitchen equipment.
13. The South Beach Diet Cookbook
Anyone who's ever adhered to the South Beach diet probably already owns a copy of "The South Beach Diet Cookbook." It found quick acclaim upon its original 2003 release and went on to sell over 700,000 copies in the first three months of its release. Rather than focusing on a restrictive eating protocol, this "diet" cookbook shows you how to make flavorful, nutritious recipes full of good fats and carbohydrates. Moreover, its recipes are easy to make without sacrificing flavor — and yes, desserts are included (like a scrumptious Chocolate Pie with Crispy Peanut Butter Crust).
14. The Settlement Cook Book
The oldest cookbook on this list, "The Settlement Cook Book" was originally published in 1903 and still hasn't managed to fall out of fashion. It's undergone over 40 revisions and seen more than 2 million copies printed, so it's unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon — even if you don't necessarily want to use its recipes, it's a piece of history that all cooks should have on their shelves. It was originally addressed to immigrants and contains recipes as well as helpful how-to guides of the settlement era, telling the reader how to preserve, pickle, sterilize milk, and tell fresh eggs from old ones.
15. Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution
Who among us hasn't heard the name Atkins? Even if you don't own one of the 12 million printed copies of "Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution," chances are you've been in some way influenced by the man whose name has become common vernacular. The 1972 publication really was revolutionary — in fact, its wide acceptance among the public spurred fierce debate in the medical community, as Atkins had never conducted a study to actually test the validity of his claims that a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet was a healthy way to lose weight. Short-term case studies had his followers rejoicing when the results corroborated Atkins' claims, but since nobody knew the long-term effects such a diet could have on a consumer, the diet was still widely criticized.
16. Moosewood Cookbook
The "Moosewood Cookbook" may sound familiar if you've ever visited the Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca, New York. Published in 1974, the book contained many of the restaurant's recipes, which were compiled by Mollie Katzen after she started receiving recipe requests. The Moosewood Cookbook had an alternative focus to many other cookbooks of the era — it was a vegetarian cookbook that strived to incorporate whole foods into the average diet. It's gone on to sell over 4 million copies throughout its history, cementing it as a much-beloved staple on the shelf of many a home cook.
17. The Silver Palate Cookbook
Published in 1982, "The Silver Palate Cookbook" has a rich, intricate history that goes back to the '70s, when the gourmet shop it was named after first opened in New York City. Like the shop itself, the book is effortlessly gourmet and accessible. While the authors were well-versed in various cultural cuisine, they knew their audience may not be, and took the time to explain ingredients their readership might not have been familiar with. While this book doesn't necessarily contain the easiest recipes in the world, its recipes are elegant, refined, and still achievable by the average home cook. It's sold over 2.5 million copies.
18. The Mediterranean Dish
On the hunt for some mouthwatering Mediterranean recipes? Look no further than "The Mediterranean Dish," the New York Times bestselling collection of 120 delicious and nutritious Mediterranean recipes. Author Suzy Karadsheh wrote the cookbook after her blog (also called The Mediterranean Dish) gained wide acclaim. You don't have to be intimately familiar with Mediterranean food to find this book useful — Karadsheh's wealth of knowledge about Mediterranean cuisines and the American consumer shows itself in these recipes, which are packed with rich flavor while containing ingredients that aren't hard to find in American grocery stores.
19. Crockery Cookery
Crock-Pot fans, this one is for you. If you're a long-time Crock-Pot aficionado chances are good that you've heard of Mable Hoffman and her famous cookbook, "Crockery Cookery." This 1971 cookbook revolutionized the way Crock-Pots were used in American kitchens — where they were once just a quick way to get dinner on the table, Hoffman dug into their full potential when creating these recipes for delicious and easy-to-prep Crock-Pot meals. The book has sold over 6 million copies over the decades and is one any proud owner of a slow cooker should have on their bookshelf.
20. How to Cook Everything
"How to Cook Everything" by Mark Bittman will teach you how to cook ... well ... everything. Originally published in 1998, the book was well-received and has since been meticulously maintained and updated to suit the needs of the modern cook. Its editions have sold over 2 million copies and we appreciate the title's established longevity — because Bittman is constantly adding new recipes and modifying old ones, this longstanding book manages to always be fresh while never losing the charm and appeal of classic recipes. As Bittman is a home cook, his recipes are geared toward home cooks, so don't worry about being a super-skilled chef to master everything this book has to offer.
21. The Taste of Home Cookbook
Who among us hasn't found ourselves on the Taste of Home's website for a recipe now and again? The Taste of Home brand has been around since 1993, and its evolution has seen its information appear as print magazines, books, videos, and its website. "The Taste of Home Cookbook," published in 2006, produced over 200,000 copies in just the first round of printing. It's a warm and relatable book to the everyday home cook — after all, its recipes were created by home cooks just like you (before being rigorously tested by the company's team of chefs). In addition to recipes you'll find a wealth of cooking information, from simple tips and tricks to helpful time-saving advice.
22. The American Woman's Cook Book
Though "The American Woman's Cook Book" may not be a current must-have on your shelf, it's a relic with enough historical acclaim to demand a place in any cook's library. Originally published in 1939, it had sold over 8 million copies by the 1970s, probably in part because of its novelty: not many cookbooks at the time boasted four-color photos to aid in recipe creation. The recipes you'll find in this book are a simple and no-nonsense, born of a time when ingredients were far from plentiful and recipes needed to be more "inventive," to put it politely. It's worth having even if just for an entertaining read.
23. Better Homes & Gardens New Cook Book
Another classic red-and-white cookbook you've at least seen (if not owned) is "Better Homes & Gardens New Cook Book." It was published in 1930 and saw no slow rise to the top — the book had reached best-seller status in just three months after its publication (in a time where word was less prolifically spread by internet wildfire, mind you). Yes, it boasted stellar recipes, but the book also made itself accommodating to the home cook in a way others of the time didn't. Its three-ring binding let it lay flat on the counter, it includes blank pages in the back for cooks to add notes and recipes, and it includes tab dividers for clean organization.
24. The New York Times Cook Book
Similarly to "How to Cook Everything," "The New York Times Cook Book" is carefully revised and updated to keep pace with our ever-changing culture. Its original edition was published in 1961 and it's since sold over 3 million copies, in no small part due to its all-encompassing character; the book hosts 1,500 recipes (give or take, depending on the edition) that cover a variety of occasions and cultural cuisines. You'll find a recipe for every event in this book as well as helpful food prep techniques, tips, and tricks.
25. The New American Heart Association Cookbook
Last but certainly not least is "The New American Heart Association Cookbook," which has sold over 3 million copies in its lifetime. Similar to some others on this list, you'll find regular updates to this cookbook to reflect the most up-to-date findings about diet and heart health. The recipes in this book are geared toward those committed to living a long, healthy lifestyle, diet included. Best of all, it doesn't only include recipes — it also comes with a wealth of lifestyle recommendations that, when combined with good eating habits, can promote good heart health.