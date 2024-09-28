The 6 Biggest Revelations From Ina Garten's New Memoir

Ina Garten's cookbooks are a staple in our kitchens. We've long admired her recipes for being easy, tasty, and approachable, as have the countless home cooks who've been drawn to her recipes, that can be pulled off in a pinch. There was something undeniably different about Garten when her cooking show, "The Barefoot Contessa," launched onto the scene in the midst of Martha Stewart's heyday. Where Stewart's show was polished to perfection, Garten's was organic and relatable to the average American. Cameras followed her to the store to shop for ingredients, and she'd taste her food while she made it on camera. She has a way of making delicious home-cooked meals accessible and palatable to those who may have thought, "I could never do that," when watching Stewart's flawless, refined approach to cooking.

Though Garten is by no means new to the publishing world (having a whopping 13 cookbooks in her repertoire), her new book, "Be Ready When The Luck Happens," marks the first time the chef, television personality, and author has given a full, personal written account of the details of her life and career. We jumped at the chance to take an inside look at her story, and were pleased to find that Garten's long-awaited memoir is like her recipes: Engaging, accessible, and effortlessly enjoyable. Reading it makes her feel like a long-time, intimate friend — and some of the things we learned genuinely surprised us.