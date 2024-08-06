What Ina Garten Loves The Most About Grocery Shopping In Paris

From her cookbooks centered around effortlessly enjoyable hosting to her iconic television show, "The Barefoot Contessa," Ina Garten is known for her laid-back, savor-the-moment approach to cooking, entertaining, and eating. With accessible recipes and an emphasis on elegant simplicity, the author encourages people to turn things that normally seem like chores into fun activities. So, it's no surprise that in a recent interview with "The Today Show," Garten revealed that her favorite thing about grocery shopping in Paris is how it's all one long, leisurely, personal experience.

"You have a walk around the neighborhood, you know the shopkeepers," Garten mused. "[In Paris], the shopkeepers chose the plums, they chose the cheese; they ripen it themselves so you know it's right for your dinner party." As part of her breezy approach, the TV host recommends incorporating high-quality store-bought ingredients and items into meals rather than having to spend all day in the kitchen making everything from scratch. So, an intentional grocery shopping trip picking out those ingredients is an important part of Garten's process. Because of the slower pace of life in France, this is less of an errand and more of an all-afternoon experience. It's also more specialized: Instead of one huge supermarket, you go to the butcher for meat, the fishmonger for fish, the cheese shop for cheese, the bakery for bread, the patisserie for dessert, and so on. It means strolling the entire neighborhood and having helpful chats with all the shopkeepers.