Ina Garten's New Memoir Reveals She And Jeffrey Were Once Separated

While this decision may come as a shock to fans, it makes more sense when you take into account how long Garten and Jeffrey have been together and how they've both evolved as people during that time. The two met in 1963, when Garten was only 15 years old and Jeffrey was in college. They got married when she was 20 years old (and he was 22), and eventually both worked in the White House in the 1970s (a job that she doesn't miss).

But despite the fact that Jeffrey's expectation of Garten to fulfill traditional wifely roles was what led to their separation, he was the one who first encouraged her to build her own career. "I was watching TV at 11 o'clock in the morning and Jeffrey said, 'You need to figure out what you want to do with your life,'" she told People. Ultimately, their separation only lasted six weeks, with Garten eventually meeting her husband back in D.C. when her store closed in the winter.

She explained her decision to commit to her work, and Jeffrey went to therapy, where it only took one session for him to accept Garten's choice. Today, the celebrity chef doesn't regret the separation. "I think how crazy that was and how dangerous it was, but we wouldn't have the relationship we have now if I hadn't done it," she wrote.