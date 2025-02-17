13 Kitchen Trends That We Are Following In 2025

Since you're here, it's safe to say that you love food as much as we do. You also know, then, that food is just one small part of it. Life is busy, and it can change completely when you start viewing your kitchen as a retreat from the pressures of the real world and as a sanctuary where you can relax and share some quality time with friends, family, roommates, and neighbors while catching up over a pot of something simmering on the stove.

Gone are the days of treating a kitchen like something purely utilitarian. Sure, there are a number of essential tools that every kitchen must have, but there's a lot to be said for making your kitchen into a cozy living space that gets just as much love and attention to detail as a den or bedroom. That's why we're looking ahead to not only some of the biggest kitchen trends that are on the horizon for 2025 but also our favorite ideas — many of which are going to be geared toward making your kitchen a space you're going to want to spend time in.

And we have some really good news, too: Some of these trends can be embraced without taking on an expensive kitchen remodel or complete makeover. They're all ideas to keep in mind if you're remodeling a kitchen as a new centerpiece, but if you're looking for small changes to freshen up your current kitchen, we've got you covered there, too.

