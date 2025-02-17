13 Kitchen Trends That We Are Following In 2025
Since you're here, it's safe to say that you love food as much as we do. You also know, then, that food is just one small part of it. Life is busy, and it can change completely when you start viewing your kitchen as a retreat from the pressures of the real world and as a sanctuary where you can relax and share some quality time with friends, family, roommates, and neighbors while catching up over a pot of something simmering on the stove.
Gone are the days of treating a kitchen like something purely utilitarian. Sure, there are a number of essential tools that every kitchen must have, but there's a lot to be said for making your kitchen into a cozy living space that gets just as much love and attention to detail as a den or bedroom. That's why we're looking ahead to not only some of the biggest kitchen trends that are on the horizon for 2025 but also our favorite ideas — many of which are going to be geared toward making your kitchen a space you're going to want to spend time in.
And we have some really good news, too: Some of these trends can be embraced without taking on an expensive kitchen remodel or complete makeover. They're all ideas to keep in mind if you're remodeling a kitchen as a new centerpiece, but if you're looking for small changes to freshen up your current kitchen, we've got you covered there, too.
Think eclectic nostalgia
If you love shopping at thrift stores, antique shops, and estate sales, you're going to love one of 2025's biggest kitchen trends. Gone is the plain white austerity that has been so inexplicably popular for so long, and it's being replaced with a nod toward decor that's eclectic, full of personality, and best of all, nostalgic. What do we mean by that?
Vintage Pyrex, for example, has been in demand for a few years, and 2025 is the perfect year to make your collection the central display piece of your kitchen. Think of the colors of those pieces: Greens, reds, oranges ... they're going to be wildly popular, especially when paired with a mid-century modern vibe and retro touches — like this mid-century modern pendant light or this equally funky Dosmix retro Bluetooth wireless speaker. Going forward, designing a modern kitchen is going to be focused on personality in a fun way: Think mix-and-match antiques, new tech designed to look vintage, and choices that are made with personal preference in mind rather than strictly sticking to a cookie-cutter idea of what's popular.
Green, blue, and natural colors reign
The white kitchen has been on trend for a while now, and if you've been struggling to find alternatives to the white subway tiles that are everywhere, we have some good news for you; bold colors are in. We're not just talking about any colors, either. Green and blue are proving to be wildly popular, and so are other natural earth tones and textures. Think stone finishes, dark wood colors, sandy or sunny yellows, all of the dark jewel tones, and, of course, black remains a sophisticated choice.
One of our favorite things about this trend is that it doesn't take an expensive or intrusive kitchen remodel to hop on the bandwagon. Depending on the size and setup of your kitchen, too much color can definitely mean too much of a good thing. Think splashes of color instead of walls of it: Consider repainting or refinishing cabinets for a fresh new look or give your backsplash an easy overhaul with peel-and-stick tiles, like these green, marble-inspired 3D wall panels from Select Lighting. It might seem like it's an afternoon project that's too good to be true, but these tiles are meant to stand up to the heat and moisture of a kitchen, and you'll have a super trendy redo in no time at all.
You're going to hear more about biophilic design
One of the things that 2025's top kitchen colors have in common is that they're very earthy. Tie it in with the increasing popularity of biophilic design, and that makes a lot of sense. But what, exactly, are we talking about? Biophilic design refers to the increasing desire to bring nature inside the home, whether that's by adding more indoor plants, swapping out heavy curtains for sheer ones that allow the sunlight in, or adding natural textures. That can be anything as large as adding a marble top to a kitchen island or using small touches like this Nat & Jules Marbled Grey Spoon Rest, swapping in Natural Rattan Counter Height Stools from GrandNoor, or switching out your tired old tablecloth for something that uses natural fabrics, like a rustic cotton and linen tablecloth from Laolitou.
For those looking to go further with their kitchen, biophilic design can also include things like larger windows, using reclaimed wood for cabinets, doors, and tables, or even adding a living green wall. The idea behind this trend isn't just to make your kitchen look more inviting, but to make it feel more inviting, too. Allowing nature inside has been found to reduce stress, improve air quality, and just generally make you feel better about the space you're surrounded by.
Wood (particularly darker woods)
The growing popularity of natural woods also ties into the idea of biophilic design and bringing a little bit of the natural world into the kitchen. That means 2025 is going to be bringing things like reclaimed wood doors, shelving, and tables to the forefront, so if you've ever considered refinishing your painted cabinets and restoring them to their natural glory, this could be the year to do it. One of the particularly brilliant things about this growing trend isn't just the chance to add sustainable materials to your kitchen, but using reclaimed wood is a great way to tap into elements of nostalgia and a fun, eclectic vibe as well. But what if your recently revealed cabinets aren't the same kind of wood as that reclaimed table you've had your eye on?
That's actually pretty perfect, because while there's definitely nothing wrong with using popular woods like birch, maple, and oak across your entire kitchen, the contrasting colors of different woods lend to the creation of two-tone and multi-hued depth to a design. That can give a whole new personality to a kitchen, and "personality" is one of the key buzz words for decorating in 2025.
Stainless steel and metals are back in
Let's say that the natural, biophilic look just isn't for you. If you're more the type that gravitates toward a sleek, professional kitchen sort of vibe, there's actually been a bit of a resurgence in the popularity of things like stainless steel and metals. If you have stainless steel appliances, there's a move toward something that will let you get the best of both worlds and embrace both a sleek metallic look and a comforting natural aesthetic.
That's going to be done by combining stainless steel and metallic accents with wood and marble features. Think of the metals as accent pieces to the grand design. Think of adding things like antique brass drawer pulls and cabinet handles, setting metallic, hexagonal peel-and-stick tiles into a backsplash, or even using metallic, ornately decorated, gold or copper drop ceiling tiles to give tired old cabinet doors a trendy new makeover. Chrome, brass, gold ... they're all going to be in: Add chrome touches along cabinets and countertops, pick up a funky, vintage brass mirror, and if you're wondering whether or not it's time to revisit your sink faucets and fixtures, this might be a great time to do it — especially if you're looking to capture this metallic look.
Backsplashes will be bold and brightly lit
One of the best things about keeping an eye on home decorating trends is that when an idea hits big, there are scores of new ways for you to embrace new ideas and new looks. Take backsplashes. In 2025, designers both professional and amateur will be paying more attention to this typically functional kitchen feature. Expect to see more statement backsplashes that double as art pieces, and given how much time you spend looking at them, it makes sense, right?
A rise in the trendiness of backsplashes that make, well, a big splash means that there are a ton of options out there for creating something new in your kitchen without spending a ton of time, money, or effort. Peel-and-stick tiles are great options that are coming in a variety of funky new colors and patterns, from Longking's Talavera Mexican Tiles to In Home's Tuscan-inspired Tiles. Eclectic is the name of the game, remember, and rarely has decorating been so much fun.
There's one more finishing touch here, too: Backlighting. Under-cabinet lighting is incredibly easy to install, and when you opt for motion-sensing LED light — like these under-cabinet rechargeable and dimmable lights from McGor — you won't have to worry about breaking your electricity bill. At the same time, you'll be lighting up this new central feature of your kitchen; it's an incredibly practical addition that's going to make midnight snacking so much easier.
Cafe curtains will be adding colorful character
Design trends for 2025 are all about embracing the natural world, and that extends to letting as much natural light as possible into the kitchen. That's great, but there's always a need for a little bit of privacy, too. Cafe curtains give the best of both worlds.
Cafe curtains generally cover the lower half of a tall window, allowing anyone who's standing in the kitchen to have a little privacy while still letting the light in through the top. They're sometimes sheer, sometimes not, and they're an incredibly affordable way to add something to your kitchen that will make a huge amount of difference in light and atmosphere. Check out options like Chyhomenyc's 36-inch faux linen cafe curtains for an affordable window treatment that comes in a variety of colors, adds a lovely, natural feeling to windows, and is perfect for anyone who has a kitchen window that looks out into the neighbor's.
On the other side of that is the valance, another window treatment that's going to be popular in 2025, for many of the same reasons as the cafe curtain. Patterned curtains in particular are hot, and ff you haven't thought about window treatments in a while, you might be surprised at the options available now, including soft, natural patterns like Lazzzy's green floral valance that could match a variety of other design choices.
Herb gardens are going to be everywhere
There are a number of herbs that can add a whole new dimension to countless dishes, and given the current fixation on both fresh foods and natural design choices in the kitchen, it makes sense that herb gardens are going to be a big deal. Whether you're looking to elevate your next whiskey sour with an herb infusion or whip up an herb-packed tahini sauce that will seriously upgrade everything from wraps to salads, setting up a space for your own indoor herb garden is a great way to put fresh herbs at your fingertips — while bringing in the incredible smells that go along with things like basil, mint, and lemongrass.
Don't have a green thumb? Don't worry! Not only are herb gardens getting more popular, but smart gardens are growing in popularity, too. Smart gardens — like this hydroponics growing system from Letpot — are getting surprisingly affordable and now come with LED lighting, temperature controls, water tanks, and apps that tell you just what your plants need. There are gardens suitable for herbs or microgreens, gardens that are designed to be integrated into all different spaces, and there are even vertical and hanging gardens that we can 100% get on board with.
Terracotta and cement tiles are going to be wildly popular
When it comes to natural textures, you're probably thinking about stone and wood first, right? There are a couple of other options that are growing in popularity in 2025, and that's terracotta and cement. Who would have thought? Both of these materials are seeing a rise in popularity for not only floors but also for walls, backsplashes, islands, and countertops. They embrace the move toward making the kitchen a warmer, more inviting space. They're also sustainable, available in colors that match any of the trending earth and jewel tones, and they're traditionally outdoor materials that are getting repurposed to come inside.
Terracotta tiles are also surprisingly accessible: Handmade, washed terracotta-colored Talavera tiles are available on Amazon, and there's no need to cover your whole floor. These vivid tiles would also make a great entryway, would look great replacing high-traffic areas in front of the sink and stove, or beneath the seating at a kitchen island.
Shaker cabinets are still popular, but they're changing
Kitchen cabinets are a big deal, and laying them out right can make cooking a breeze. They're expensive, too, so you probably know all the tricks to keeping them clean and looking like new — like using leftover citrus to remove that inevitable grease buildup on cabinet doors. Replacing cabinets isn't a small investment, but there's good news. Shaker cabinets have been popular for a long time, and they're going to continue to be popular. That means it might be the perfect time to refinish your old cabinets for a new look, but if you're thinking about replacing old doors, this is also a great time to do it.
Why? Shaker doors are changing. Previously, the style involved a recessed panel in the center with a wide, raised border. In 2025 and going forward, though, things are getting a little more streamlined with larger center panels and smaller borders. These so-called modern Shaker doors have also been developing into a few different styles that are designed to blend in with any aesthetic, and given the move away from open shelving and toward appliances and spaces hidden by cabinets, this might be a great time to give your old cabinets a makeover.
Kitchen islands will be a huge deal
It doesn't matter what kind of kitchen you have; there's one thing that we always seem to need more of. That's space, and here's where kitchen islands come in. Whether you use your island for extra prep space or as a dining table, the idea of the kitchen island isn't going anywhere. In fact, in 2025 (and probably beyond), kitchen islands are getting a makeover to create something that's much more multi-purpose.
By that, we mean kitchen islands are being designed to include not only areas for seating but also extra storage space and functional spaces like sinks. Islands are getting updated with plumbing and power, allowing you to move small appliances here. Mixing materials for island countertops is also big — think of having a wooden space over the seating and dining area, a smaller marble area for prep, baking, and rolling out dough, or a heavy, built-in cutting board. Kitchen islands are only increasing in popularity and purpose, so if you're at a stage where you're wondering whether or not to incorporate one into a kitchen remodel, the answer is a massive yes.
Creative seating will be all the rage
When you think of kitchen seating, there are probably a few things that come to mind. Traditional seating like dining chairs, bar stools, and benches are getting an update in 2025. Kitchen islands are definitely becoming more of a focal point and more of a multi-purpose space, so it makes sense that seating is changing, too. Comfortable, upholstered banquette seats are having their moment, but if you're looking for something a little less permanent, there's good news on that front, too.
Surprisingly, sofas and couches are also being integrated into kitchens, which is brilliant for those of us who love to kick back with a book while we wait for something to simmer away on the stove. If space doesn't allow for that, there's always the option to add a comfy armchair — and yes, that's a thing that's on trend! We love embracing comfort in the kitchen, and why shouldn't you add an armchair?
A butler's pantry is growing in popularity
While many of the trends we've talked about can be embraced without the need for a full kitchen makeover, this one's a little more challenging. There are many purposes for a second, back kitchen, also known as a butler's pantry. It's basically a trend that's reverting to a pre-1950s idea about what a kitchen should be: That was an era when everyone wanted to showcase all of their nifty new appliances, while today is more about a minimalistic, comfortable atmosphere. Butler's pantries are basically small side kitchens that are used for storage, food and drink prep, as well as for keeping things like wine fridges, coffee machines, dishwashers, and other similar appliances.
There's no right or wrong way to build and set up this secondary space, but if you ever found yourself wishing for just a little bit more, this might be the way to go. It's great for those who love entertaining, and if you have a few people in your house who love to prep and cook, having a second staging ground can make working together a breeze. Love to host friends and family? These spaces allow you to make drinks, charcuterie platters, coffee, and other delights while keeping your main kitchen uncluttered for socializing and meal prep. It's an old idea that's gaining in popularity, and we'd keep an eye on this one as it's poised to become the norm.