Instantly Elevate Your Next Whiskey Sour With An Herb Infusion

The whiskey sour is a timeless classic of a cocktail thanks to its reputation for simple ingredients done well. All you need to throw one together is some whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, and an egg to give it its signature frothy texture. When mastered, this recipe doesn't need anything extra to make it shine — but sometimes it is fun to add ingredients anyway, whether to excite your palate with some novelty or to wow your guests with your originality. If you are looking to shake up your next whiskey sour, one easy way to do so is by infusing the whiskey with herbs.

One of the best parts of whiskey is its complexity. Depending on the variety, age, and brand of the spirit you purchase, your whiskey's tasting notes can be anything from smoky and woody to sweet and dessert-like. Some of the notes that can be most difficult to appreciate in whiskey, though, are the subtle grassy and vegetal flavors that are hidden underneath the more familiar and assertive ones. Adding herbs to your whiskey can help to amplify those flavors with similar ones, bringing more attention to them and opening up a whole new drinking experience. This works particularly well in a whiskey sour, as the simple flavors will give room for the infused whiskey to stand out. Additionally, the newfound earthy, green flavors will bring contrast to a usually acidic cocktail.