8 Tips You Need When Making Whiskey Infusions

There are plenty of instances in which it's appropriate to break out the most expensive bottle of whiskey on your bar cart — but making an infused whiskey simply isn't one of them. Top-shelf bottles (usually) demand top-shelf prices because of the unique, subtle, and nuanced flavors they contain. Infusing a top-shelf bottle would essentially cover up the flavor you're paying for, so save the good stuff for when you want to enjoy it in its original glory.

Although infusing whiskey does mean adding powerful, noticeable flavors to the mix, it doesn't mean you should use the absolute cheapest bottle you can find, either. No matter how strong of a flavor you add or how long your concoction infuses, at the end of the day it's still going to taste like whiskey, so steer clear of anything you wouldn't want to drink on its own. We recommend a moderately priced bottle that you'd be proud to use in a cocktail or serve to a guest. Selecting a brand you like is especially important if you only plan to infuse a portion of the bottle.

Unless you feel confident in your flavor-pairing abilities, we also recommend opting for a relatively run-of-the-mill bottle of whiskey. If you use a bottle that already has really stand-out flavor notes, they might clash with the other flavors you plan to add.