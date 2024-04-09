An Herb-Packed Tahini Sauce Will Elevate The Flavor Of Any Dish It Touches

Tahini is a sauce that seems to only be growing in popularity. This ground sesame seed paste is most known for its use in Middle Eastern cuisines, where its use dates back to the 13th century; however, it is now used all around the world thanks to its versatility and taste. While finding any way to improve upon such a simple and delicious condiment is a challenge, we do have one recommendation that will take your next spoonful of tahini from enjoyable to absolutely mouthwatering. The secret? Fresh herbs.

Just like how bright colors pop off of a dark background, the flavors found in your favorite ingredients become even more noticeable when they have elements contrasting them. In the case of tahini, which has a nutty, savory flavor, fresh herbs serve this pivotal supporting role. Most herbs have a bright, vegetal flavor that can range from acidic to floral — tasting notes that easily juxtapose tahini by balancing the earthiness and cutting through the richness. In combination, these ingredients play off one another to make what you love about each stand out, and also to make the overall sauce a bit more complex and intriguing.