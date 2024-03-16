Baked Falafel Salad With Lemon-Tahini Dressing Recipe

Falafel, a delightful Middle Eastern food that is popular worldwide, is bursting with flavor from the combination of fresh herbs and spices like cilantro, parsley, cumin, and coriander. The crispy exterior and soft interior offers a tasty contrast in texture. It's also a popular choice for vegetarians and vegans as it is made from plant-based ingredients, primarily chickpeas, and this recipe is no different.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us a falafel recipe and a salad recipe, all wrapped up into one delicious dish. As she tells us, "One of the best things about falafel is how versatile it is. Whether served as a standalone snack, stuffed into pita bread or wraps, or added to salads, it's delicious." In this particular salad, the falafel pairs beautifully with fresh greens, veggies, and a tangy lemon tahini dressing. Bright, vibrant, zesty, and tangy, this salad makes for a great dinnertime appetizer or side dish.