The 11 Most Common Kitchen Design Mistakes (And How To Fix Them)

It's great to have a vision when you first start planning your kitchen, but being too stuck on one idea can be problematic. If you're working with a designer, trust that they have seen countless kitchen projects through and learned what works best and why over time. You might want to place appliances and cabinets in a certain manner due to the existing layout, plugs, windows, etc., but oftentimes it's worth doing extra work to make it more practical — an upgraded design should facilitate the flow around the space and make it more efficient to cook and host in your kitchen.

For example, Nicole Bordignon points out, "A mistake we often correct is having the dishwasher open in the walking area while cleaning up," she explains. Instead, when deciding how to place cabinetry and plumbing, she notes, "we try to position the dishwasher so that you can move in and around the space rather than blocking the sink or the cutlery drawer." Considering the dishwasher often requires using the sink first or opening drawers to place clean items away, this is a key mistake to avoid.

While further specifics will depend on the size and shape of the area you're working with, some experts recommend grouping appliances of a certain size or purpose together. This could look like having a tall appliance, prep, work, and clean-up zone.