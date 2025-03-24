The 11 Most Common Kitchen Design Mistakes (And How To Fix Them)
Designing a custom kitchen or renovating an existing one to suit your needs requires a lot of forethought. It's easy to jump at the opportunity to let your inner designer shine, but when it comes to such a trafficked area, it needs to work on multiple levels. Aesthetics and personalized touches make your kitchen your own, but practicality is essential if you're doing more than just heating water on the stovetop. Unless your kitchen is purely for show, ensuring that the various components are well-placed and well-built is key to its longevity. There's no use putting in the time, effort, and money to create your perfect space if it doesn't last.
We spoke with Nicole Bordignon, who co-founded Elemental Millwork Inc. on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, with her husband Matthew Bordignon, a Red Seal cabinet maker. Thanks to their expertise, their eco-friendly custom cabinet and woodwork business brings its clients' visions alive. Nicole shared plenty of insights with us about the most common kitchen design mistakes people tend to make, and offered tips to fix them so they don't get in your way. With her skills and experience, she's touched on the top issues people face when building or renovating their kitchens, so you can be sure to avoid them along the way.
Not being flexible about placement
It's great to have a vision when you first start planning your kitchen, but being too stuck on one idea can be problematic. If you're working with a designer, trust that they have seen countless kitchen projects through and learned what works best and why over time. You might want to place appliances and cabinets in a certain manner due to the existing layout, plugs, windows, etc., but oftentimes it's worth doing extra work to make it more practical — an upgraded design should facilitate the flow around the space and make it more efficient to cook and host in your kitchen.
For example, Nicole Bordignon points out, "A mistake we often correct is having the dishwasher open in the walking area while cleaning up," she explains. Instead, when deciding how to place cabinetry and plumbing, she notes, "we try to position the dishwasher so that you can move in and around the space rather than blocking the sink or the cutlery drawer." Considering the dishwasher often requires using the sink first or opening drawers to place clean items away, this is a key mistake to avoid.
While further specifics will depend on the size and shape of the area you're working with, some experts recommend grouping appliances of a certain size or purpose together. This could look like having a tall appliance, prep, work, and clean-up zone.
Ignoring the working triangle
Don't brush over this! You might think it's not such a big deal, but mastering the triangle is actually ideal for optimal circulation around your kitchen. Nicole Bordignon agrees that this is another common error people make when choosing where to place appliances and cabinets, and emphasizes the importance of "creating a working triangle that allows for flow while doing the jobs of those units or appliances."
As the name suggests, these three components should be placed in a triangle layout, making it easy to quickly access the fridge, stove, and sink without obstacles. Whether you're cooking alone or have a hungry snacker or someone helping out with the dishes, maintaining this orientation allows for smooth circulation.
Aside from having three points on the plane, their relative location should also be considered. Space comes at a premium in lots of cities, but the triangle should cover a minimum area to avoid cramping. On the flip side, too much space between the three corners can also slow down the flow of action. The working triangle design was first coined in the 1940s, and the measurements haven't changed much since. Ideally, the distance between each corner should range between 4 to 9 feet, and the overall triangle perimeter should be from 13 to 26 feet.
Making the kitchen only functional for one person
Although sticking to the working triangle helps avoid most circulation issues, it's important to consider who will be using the kitchen. If the rest of the space is designed for solo living, a kitchen made for one might make sense. However, as much as possible, Nicole Bordignon recommends designing the kitchen to be functional for more than one person. As she explains, "a big mistake that a lot of people make is they design it for occupying one person, and now in the times we are in it's usually the hub of the home."
This means not placing the stove right next to the sink, or having the fridge open into the area around the cooktop. Before fixing anything permanently, she suggests, "thinking of the space and how it flows with more than one person." If your square-footage is limited, aim to stick to the minimum perimeter for the working triangle to optimize flow. Then, look toward other methods like maximizing storage space and decluttering counters to make using the space with another person more feasible.
Focusing only on color for personal style
New kitchen trends appear on a regular basis, offering plenty of ideas to customize your space to your liking. One way to infuse your kitchen design with your personal style is by painting the cabinets. "Color is an easy way to change things out so it tends to be the main focus," Nicole Bordignon states. You can certainly add a bold touch and a unique twist to a simple foundation with the right hue, but it's not the only option.
Bordignon explains, "We see this ebb and flow over the last decade of people changing curves to angular [styles] or smooth to textured [surfaces] before color." This could mean opting for rounded edges, beveled trim, and ridged vs sleek facades. "It actually comes down to the texture of things and the busyness and or the calm result that texture can bring to a space," she notes and describes, "We often will create a space with the same or similar color tones but different texture in the design." This is a subtle way to layer depth into the aesthetic without overwhelming the space with different colors.
Meanwhile, wallpaper, lighting, and hardware finishes are other ways to add your own touch. For a simpler and more temporary option, swap out curtains, rugs, and your tea towel collection to add your own twist.
Failing to include sufficient storage
Aside from being the place where you prep and cook food, your kitchen needs to act as a storage zone for all the related items. Even if you store your dinnerware in a credenza in another room, chances are you've got plenty of pots, pans, utensils, equipment, and gadgets that need to be stashed away. "Kitchen storage is really, really personal so it needs to reflect your personality as well," Nicole Bordignon emphasizes, highlighting the importance of choosing a utilitarian option.
Although it might seem tedious and unnecessary to complete your design, she recommends, "we really encourage the time spent thinking about what needs to be stored." Before you pick a layout based solely on looks, take a moment to consider whether you want to be grabbing your pots and pans from a deep drawer by the stove, or crouching to reach them at the back of a cupboard. Bordignon comments that "being able to access items with ease really creates a sense of peace and calm instead of adding to the aggravation of the stressful world." If you have the chance to design your kitchen, it's in your best interest to make it work for you.
When designing your storage set up, make sure to prioritize access to items you regularly use. While you're at it, get rid of extra pieces you haven't used in years. Finally, consider purchasing additional compartments or organizing tools to keep items well sorted — think shelves, racks, hooks, etc.
Using materials that don't fit your lifestyle
Nicole Bordignon asks her clients several questions when determining the specifics of a design: "How do you find you use the space? Are you hard on your space? Do you have children? Is this a long-term investment or short-term investment?" As she explains, "Choosing materials for your designs needs to reflect the functionality of the space." The desired longevity is probably most important when assessing the value of the cabinetry and other materials. Whether you're working on your dream forever home, renovations for resale value, or a rental unit will significantly guide the project.
Everyone has moments of delusion when dreaming up their ideal home, and the kitchen design is no different. Perhaps you love the look of smooth, creamy marble countertops, fluted wooden cabinets, and glass cupboards. Well, if your approach to cleaning and maintenance is more low-key, you may come to regret these choices. Certain materials require more effort to maintain, and failing to do the requisite work can damage or leave them looking lackluster.
When it comes to materials, budget and purpose will of course dictate a lot of the choices. Where one customer might be ready to splash out for quartz countertops and wood cabinets, another might be constrained to laminate and melamine. Either way, be sure to do your research and learn what upkeep is necessary to keep your kitchen in good shape.
Forgetting about lighting
It's easy to rush over this step and just go with generic lighting, but choosing the right fixtures and placing them optimally can improve the entire ambiance of your kitchen. First things first, it's important to distinguish between different types of lighting, namely ambient, task, accent, and decorative. The more you can layer these elements, the better suited the space will be for a range of purposes. If you're working from scratch, be sure to install dimmers on all of the switches to adjust the lighting depending on the time of day and mood.
That said, if you're working with a smaller area, task lighting is especially important in a kitchen. This means ensuring that countertops, cooking areas, and the sink are well lit, and that fixtures don't cast shadows over the work surface. Under-cabinet lighting, recessed lights, and pendants that hang directly over an island can all satisfy this purpose.
Once you have suitable lighting for your kitchen to be well lit for your cooking needs, add a bit of ambiance with glass overhead fixtures or sconces to avoid a sterile look. Accent lights can serve to highlight specific features, such as glass cabinets, niches, or decor. Finally, decorative lighting is the perfect place to bring in a personalized touch, be it with a stunning sconce, pendant, or lamp.
Using too many trendy finishes
Design trends come and go, but ideally your kitchen will last you several years if not decades. Unless your favorite hobby is renovating, once you've gone through the trouble and spent money designing your perfect space, you'll probably want to sit back and enjoy it before starting over. Avoid design regret by combining personal taste with classic options. Creating timeless design does often start with creating a neutral color or texture and accenting with your unique style," Nicole Bordignon explains. "This leaves you with a great base line to layer with textures and colors that are easily interchangeable as your style or trends change."
Neutral colors, natural materials, cohesive hardware finishes, and a subtle backsplash can help achieve this look. Then, incorporate trends you love by swapping out knobs, light fixtures, and decorative pieces. All the same, Bordignon highlights, "But in the end, if you're occupying the space for a long period of time, we always encourage creating it for you and not for everybody else." It can be easy to opt for safe, generic choices, but it's okay to have fun with the finishes. For example, although it requires effort, it's totally feasible to repaint your cabinets down the line if you choose to go with a bold color.
Ignoring the big picture
When designing your dream kitchen, it's easy to get bogged down and obsess over every last detail. More importantly, you should take a step back and look at the overall result, or else you might realize that all of your perfectly selected elements don't really work together. Incorporating materials, colors, and textures you love is key to designing a space you'll be happy to use every day, but it's not a given that everything will blend together cohesively. Balance is key to an eclectic style that doesn't overwhelm the senses.
In order to increase the chance of your kitchen looking great once everything is in its place, a few basic pointers help. Although you can add decor from different styles, find the interior design style that speaks most to you, to avoid a mismatched kitchen with sleek modern cabinets and a farmhouse counter space. Try to stick to a color scheme, or use the rule of three to combine a dominant, secondary, and accent color. Including a neutral color in the trio is sure to facilitate subsequent pairings with countertops and other components. Meanwhile, if you know that you want elaborate stone countertops or a flashy backsplash, start there and work your way backward so these elements don't stick out like a sore thumb.
Forcing an island into the space
A kitchen island can totally transform a room, offering additional surfaces to prep food and gather. However, in order to have it fit seamlessly into a given area, a minimum square footage is ideal. Otherwise, you'll likely bump into it as you move from the stovetop to the fridge or the sink. Kitchen designers recommend leaving 36 to 42 inches of space between the edge of an island and other counters. Ignoring this well-studied advice will just make the overall flow of your kitchen less smooth.
Instead, if you are set on having extra counter space that sticks out, try incorporating a peninsula, which sits against a wall. This decreases the amount of circulation area you need, making it easier to add to a smaller kitchen. Alternatively, consider an island that isn't fixed in one spot but on wheels, so that you can tuck it away when necessary (as long as there's somewhere for it to go). Smaller islands that are either narrow or square-shaped can also work depending on the area you have available. As nice as it is to have a kitchen island, you'll come to regret it if it really just feels like it's in the way.
Not accounting for sufficient counter space
Everyone wants a reasonable amount of counter space in their kitchen, but exactly how much is up for debate. Anyone who's lived in a tiny apartment knows that you can make it work with less, but if you have the chance to set the parameters, don't skimp. That said, too much counter space to the detriment of appliances or storage is also not ideal, so a careful balance is key. Designers recommend at least 13 feet of counter surface, and more if you are designing a larger kitchen. Remember, the working triangle between the fridge, stove, and sink also needs to be accounted for when mapping out the surfaces.
If you are the sole cook in your home, the lower end of the recommendation is fine, but if you love cooking with another person then more space is needed. Meanwhile, if you're using an island or peninsula for storage or seating, keep in mind that it might not be as functional for prep work, thus requiring additional surfaces elsewhere. Similarly, if you're the kind of person who wants all their small kitchen appliances easily accessible on the counter, you might want to aim for a greater counter space since you'll be losing so much to these items. When possible, consider extra shelves and organization tools to stash loose ends away.