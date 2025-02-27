Martha Stewart's 13 Best Tips For Organizing Your Kitchen

Keeping your kitchen tidy and manageable is often a balance between convenience and minimalism. Although it's tempting to keep all of your favorite appliances and cookware within arm's reach, it's counterproductive if you are only leaving yourself a small amount of space to work. Martha Stewart recommends keeping your precious counter space as clear as possible, only leaving the essential items on display. She likes to place an attractive fruit basket and some vegetables on display, but most other items will be stored elsewhere.

Have a look at the items that are currently on your worktop and consider how often you genuinely use them. Chances are your kettle, block of knives, and perhaps your slow cooker or air fryer are items that you use once or more per day, meaning it makes sense to keep them out. You should still try to find the most unobtrusive spot for each of them, so that they don't interfere with your meal prep. Items like food processors and large pots and pans have significant footprints that take up an unwieldy amount of space, so storing them elsewhere is a better option, assuming you have the space.

If you have limited cupboard space and need to keep a lot of items sitting out, try to keep them as organized as possible. The more serene and less cluttered your cooking space feels, the more you will enjoy preparing food, and the easier it will be to clean everything up afterward too.