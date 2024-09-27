The Sweet History Behind Martha Stewart's Love Of Drinking Tea

We all know that a good meal is more than just some nutrients you consume to stay alive. It holds memories, unlocks emotions, and can stay in your system for a long, long time. Martha Stewart, the queen of making meals into cultural moments, is spilling the tea in her new cookbook, which marks her 100th published book since first entering the book-writing game over 40 years ago. The book will feature favorite recipes from her previous works as well as her tips on how to improve as an at-home chef. To celebrate this landmark accomplishment, Stewart sat down with our sister site, The Daily Meal, to discuss what fuels her busy lifestyle: tea.

According to Stewart, her connection to tea blossomed from a young age, "My mother would tell stories at home of her working in a little fancy grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and her job was to measure out the tea from the beautiful silver tea boxes that they had. We had all different kinds of tea in our house from the finest Oolongs and souchongs to just breakfast teas and afternoon teas and Earl Grey tea."

Stewart shows off her love of tea in a new digital campaign with Pure Leaf Tea, where she coyly reveals where she keeps bottles of "Martha's Little Helper" hiding around the house. Magician Martha pulls a whole bottle of Pure Leaf Tea out of a floral arrangement she's working on, hides it in a book she's reading, in a lampshade, and even a fully baked cake.