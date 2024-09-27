The Sweet History Behind Martha Stewart's Love Of Drinking Tea
We all know that a good meal is more than just some nutrients you consume to stay alive. It holds memories, unlocks emotions, and can stay in your system for a long, long time. Martha Stewart, the queen of making meals into cultural moments, is spilling the tea in her new cookbook, which marks her 100th published book since first entering the book-writing game over 40 years ago. The book will feature favorite recipes from her previous works as well as her tips on how to improve as an at-home chef. To celebrate this landmark accomplishment, Stewart sat down with our sister site, The Daily Meal, to discuss what fuels her busy lifestyle: tea.
According to Stewart, her connection to tea blossomed from a young age, "My mother would tell stories at home of her working in a little fancy grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and her job was to measure out the tea from the beautiful silver tea boxes that they had. We had all different kinds of tea in our house from the finest Oolongs and souchongs to just breakfast teas and afternoon teas and Earl Grey tea."
Stewart shows off her love of tea in a new digital campaign with Pure Leaf Tea, where she coyly reveals where she keeps bottles of "Martha's Little Helper" hiding around the house. Magician Martha pulls a whole bottle of Pure Leaf Tea out of a floral arrangement she's working on, hides it in a book she's reading, in a lampshade, and even a fully baked cake.
Martha Stewart's 100th cookbook hits shelves this fall
Due to her lifelong tea obsession, Martha Stewart's partnership with Pure Leaf was a no-brainer. According to the legendary businesswoman, "I really do find iced tea extremely refreshing, and to have it pre-made in my fridge, easy access, I can just carry this little thing in my car, it is a delight." Stewart already knows how to do everything perfectly when it comes to culinary endeavors, but if you're looking to be just like Martha, keep these 12 tips in mind when craving an expertly brewed cup of tea.
Featuring personal baking tips from Martha Stewart herself, "Martha: The Cookbook, 100 Favorite Recipes with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen" will be available at all major book retailers on November 12, 2024— just in time to study up for your Thanksgiving cooking. This latest cookbook won't just be a compilation of her most popular recipes, it will also feature snippets from Stewart's personal life including photos and family recipes.
Static Media owns and operates The Daily Meal and Tasting Table.