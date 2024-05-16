Martha Stewart's 100th Book Will Be A Greatest Hits Collection Of Her Recipes
Leave it to Martha Stewart to publish 100 successful books on a range of topics from entertaining to cooking. That's exactly what the lifestyle expert and television icon has accomplished with "Martha: The Cookbook," her latest book that will hit shelves on November 5, 2024. (Don't worry fans, it'll be here before you know it.) We think this book will be a must-buy for both foodies and fans of her other books, such as "The Martha Stewart Living Cookbook: The Original Classics" and "A New Way to Bake," because it will be filled with 100 of Stewart's favorite recipes and photos from her personal archive, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table.
"This is a very exciting moment for me in my media career," Stewart says in the press release. "It's hard to believe that I have created 100 personal, beautiful, and educational books in the last 42 years since the publication of my first Clarkson Potter book, 'Entertaining.'" We've all been patiently waiting for the scoop since her September 2023 Instagram post that officially announced her latest publication — and we've got a few more details to hold you over until November.
What to expect in Martha Stewart's 100th book
From the 100 recipes that will be on the pages of "Martha: The Cookbook," one is her mother's potato pierogi recipe, which you might remember her making with her mother on an old episode of her TV show "Martha Stewart Living." If pierogis aren't your ideal homemade treat, the book will also feature other favorites like her apple brioche bread pudding and paella.
If you long for more cooking tips for home chefs from Martha Stewart, expect more advice in the new book, too. Described in the press release as "a scrapbook of Martha's life in cookbook form," the never-before-seen photos are also an exciting element of the publication, which will cost $40 for a hardcover copy. It might sound like a daunting task to be on the heels of a 100th pub day, but the 82-year-old Stewart has plenty more in store.
She recently partnered with New York City's Breads Bakery to put her spin on babka. And there's also the upcoming fourth season of her Roku show, "Martha Cooks," that debuts soon on May 20, 2024. Needless to say, there's plenty more to come from the cooking icon, but to hold you over until the new book is released in November, check out these facts about Martha Stewart — including a discussion of her former career as a stockbroker.