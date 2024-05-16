Martha Stewart's 100th Book Will Be A Greatest Hits Collection Of Her Recipes

From the 100 recipes that will be on the pages of "Martha: The Cookbook," one is her mother's potato pierogi recipe, which you might remember her making with her mother on an old episode of her TV show "Martha Stewart Living." If pierogis aren't your ideal homemade treat, the book will also feature other favorites like her apple brioche bread pudding and paella.

If you long for more cooking tips for home chefs from Martha Stewart, expect more advice in the new book, too. Described in the press release as "a scrapbook of Martha's life in cookbook form," the never-before-seen photos are also an exciting element of the publication, which will cost $40 for a hardcover copy. It might sound like a daunting task to be on the heels of a 100th pub day, but the 82-year-old Stewart has plenty more in store.

She recently partnered with New York City's Breads Bakery to put her spin on babka. And there's also the upcoming fourth season of her Roku show, "Martha Cooks," that debuts soon on May 20, 2024. Needless to say, there's plenty more to come from the cooking icon, but to hold you over until the new book is released in November, check out these facts about Martha Stewart — including a discussion of her former career as a stockbroker.