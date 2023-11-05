How Many Cookbooks Has Martha Stewart Published?

Until we can order a copy of her 100th book next year, let's dive into that first book of hers, "Entertaining." It was originally published on December 13, 1982, and features 500 photos and 300 recipes. It's essentially a guide to entertaining guests with tips on events from dinner parties, holiday parties, and even at-home weddings that can help turn any of us into expert party planners.

After her first book, Stewart explored a variety of topics with her other publications. Out of them all, here are some that stand out to us. First, is her 1987-published "Weddings" that shared tips on all types of nuptial celebrations like intimate settings and lavish parties. In 1991, she ventured further from the kitchen with "Martha Stewart's Gardening: Month by Month" which discussed tips for year-round gardening and yard work. Other topics covered by Stewart's publications include hosting Christmas gatherings with several holiday books, making wreaths with "Great American Wreaths," scary Halloween tips in 2001's "Halloween," and entire books devoted to specific kinds of recipes like 2009's "Martha Stewart's Cupcakes" and "Martha Stewart's Appetizers" from 2015.

Stewart's most recent book "Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts" was published in 2019 and has more than 100 fruit-forward dessert recipes like Vanilla-Rhubarb Tart and Fig and Almond Crostata.