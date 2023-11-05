How Many Cookbooks Has Martha Stewart Published?
Martha Stewart is known for her iconic cooking show from the early aughts, her unexpected friendship with Snoop Dogg, and her plethora of published books with expert advice on cooking and entertaining. In fact, Stewart has 99 published books covering a range of topics from original recipes, holiday entertaining, weddings, home decorating, and even one on how to garden fresh flowers. It all started with her premiere book "Entertaining" in 1982 that's thought to be what kicked off her decades-long career that's still thriving today.
Even with an astounding 99 books still on sale today, Stewart doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. In an Instagram post from September 24, 2023, she announced that she's working on her 100th book which is due to be released at the end of 2024. She shared on the Today Show that it will feature 100 of her favorite recipes intertwined with never-before-seen photos and anecdotes on her personal life.
A look at Martha Stewart's 99 books
Until we can order a copy of her 100th book next year, let's dive into that first book of hers, "Entertaining." It was originally published on December 13, 1982, and features 500 photos and 300 recipes. It's essentially a guide to entertaining guests with tips on events from dinner parties, holiday parties, and even at-home weddings that can help turn any of us into expert party planners.
After her first book, Stewart explored a variety of topics with her other publications. Out of them all, here are some that stand out to us. First, is her 1987-published "Weddings" that shared tips on all types of nuptial celebrations like intimate settings and lavish parties. In 1991, she ventured further from the kitchen with "Martha Stewart's Gardening: Month by Month" which discussed tips for year-round gardening and yard work. Other topics covered by Stewart's publications include hosting Christmas gatherings with several holiday books, making wreaths with "Great American Wreaths," scary Halloween tips in 2001's "Halloween," and entire books devoted to specific kinds of recipes like 2009's "Martha Stewart's Cupcakes" and "Martha Stewart's Appetizers" from 2015.
Stewart's most recent book "Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts" was published in 2019 and has more than 100 fruit-forward dessert recipes like Vanilla-Rhubarb Tart and Fig and Almond Crostata.